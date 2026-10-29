BJP Targets Congress After Winning All Six Legislative Council Seats

BJP Sweeps UP Legislative Council Elections

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday took a sharp swipe at the Congress following the party's clean sweep in the Legislative Council (MLC) elections, stating that the Congress drawing a blank is a clear mandate from the educated electorate for a "Congress-mukt Bharat" (Congress-free India).

Addressing reporters here, Chaudhary emphasised that the decisive voting pattern in the MLC polls delivered an unmistakable political message, asserting that the educated voters across the country have rejected the Congress and reaffirmed their trust in the BJP's governance model.

Amit Shah's Visit and Party Momentum

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to the state capital, the state BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary emphasised that the verdict delivered by the voters carries an unequivocal political message. "The fact that Congress got zero across the country, and the educated class has voted, is a clear message-the message of a Congress-free India," Chaudhary said while assessing the MLC poll outcomes.

"Union HM Amit Shah is going to participate in the program. When he addresses the party workers, the election campaign will effectively begin, and all our workers will throw themselves into the effort with full vigour. As for the results (MLC elections)- we won all six seats. If you look at the vote count, the Bharatiya Janata Party's vote share has increased across the entire state. We will, of course, conduct a review", he said.

Preparation for Electoral Battles

The leaders also detailed preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, noting that his guidance will inject fresh momentum into the party's rank and file as they gear up for upcoming electoral battles.

"He will come and guide us. He is a former National President of the BJP, the Home Minister, and a skilled strategist known as 'Chanakya'. With his arrival, BJP workers will be even more motivated to form the government in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term," BJP leader Prakash Pal said.

Pal further added: "Amit Shah is arriving to guide state politics. Rest assured, the day he addresses the workers, you will know the campaign has begun in full swing, and every worker will put in their complete effort."

Preparatory meetings are being held in Lucknow to finalise organisational strategies and review key political developments ahead of Shah's interaction with party cadre and senior leadership.

EVMs and Ballot Paper Criticism

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Singh on Thursday came out in strong support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the recent Legislative Council (MLC) poll outcomes, asserting that the Congress party's rhetoric on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) stands completely exposed after its "shameful defeat" in elections conducted via ballot papers.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital here, Singh pointed out that the Congress had repeatedly questioned the credibility of EVMs and demanded a return to ballot papers, yet failed to secure significant support from the electorate even when votes were cast using ballot papers.

"The Prime Minister is absolutely right. The Congress members should answer this: when the elections were conducted using ballot papers, how many seats did they manage to win? They secured just one seat, barely enough to save face. So, what will they say now?" Singh remarked.

Hitting out at the grand old party over its repeated scepticism regarding EVMs following electoral losses, the BJP leader said the opposition's narrative stands completely exposed before the public.

"Previously, they used to claim that EVMs were flawed and that elections should be held using ballot papers. Now that the election has taken place via ballot papers, they have still faced a shameful defeat. What will these Congress members say now?" Singh added. (ANI)

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