Motogp: Martin Given Green Light To Feature In Free Practice 1 In Malaysia

MENAFN - IANS) Sepang (Malaysia), Oct 29 (IANS) Aprilia's Jorge Martin has been given the green light to take part in Free Practice 1 at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Friday morning after undergoing a medical check, MotoGP confirmed on Thursday.

The 2024 champion suffered a wrist fracture during the Australian Grand Prix Sprint crash. His participation at the Sepang International Circuit was in major doubt due to the non-displaced fracture of the distal radius in his right wrist.

However, the Aprilia rider has been given the nod to feature in the Friday morning practice. He will be reviewed by the MotoGP's medical team after FP1.

Not only Martin, Raul Fernandez has also been declared fit to race in FP1 after he was also declared unfit for the Australian GP due to a broken finger.

"It's not over until it's over," Martin said after being given the green light for the Friday morning practice.

The 2024 champion Martin crashed out in the Saturday sprint in Australia and was ruled out of the Sunday race. However, the race was cancelled due to weather and poor visibility, which brought relief to Martin in the Championship battle.

Following his Sprint crash and Marc Marquez's win, the Spaniard fell 10 points behind in the championship battle. It could have been even worse had the race gone on and Marquez made points out of it, as he would have fallen further back in the title battle.

Last week, Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora remained quite positive about Martin's return next weekend, stating that he is in a good mood. "Jorge was in attack mode yesterday, very good to see. Many overtakes. He also showed that he has a very good race pace," Bonora told MotoGP.

"The crash was huge, but we are happy because now he's in a good situation. For the next few days, we will continue to check how the situation evolves. But we have seen him this morning in a quite good mood, and this is positive for us," he added.

Bonora also shared that surgery is not expected, which keeps the doors open for a return. "At the moment, it seems that it's not necessary to have surgery. So that's positive news. It's necessary only to wait to understand how the situation will evolve. "But as I told you, looking at Jorge this morning was quite positive for us."

He said that the team will work to bring the 2024 champion back to the track for the next race, but that depends on what the medical team says. "We will work for (it). Absolutely, we will work for (it). And he is the first to work for this goal," Bonora said.