Wildfire Smoke Deaths in Canada Surge 275 Percent in Two Decades
(MENAFN) Deaths linked to wildfire smoke in Canada have climbed 275% over the past two decades, according to a new report highlighted by the media Wednesday.
The study, published Tuesday in The Lancelot, a leading international medical journal, estimates that about 4,000 people died each year from smoke exposure during the four years to 2025. Between 2003 and 2012, the annual toll was 1,050.
Lead voices behind the findings say the pattern is clear at the population level, even if individual cases are harder to pin down. Ian Hamilton, a report co-author in planetary health at the George Institute for Global Health at Imperial College in London, told a national broadcaster: “For any individual, it might not be that [wildfire smoke] was the trigger,” he said. “But on average across the population, we’re seeing more death associated with those periods” is how Hamilton put it.
Hot weather compounds the danger. The health risks of smoke intensify on hot days, even from something as routine as a brisk walk.
Young people face particular risk, warned Dr. Courtney Howard, chair of the Global Climate and Health Alliance, because they tend to keep going through the heat.
“Young people are almost so strong, especially athletes, that they push through heat and heat related exhaustion,” she said.
“And unfortunately that can actually lead to mortality.”
Climate change is a major driver, as the number of wildfires in Canada rises every year. The report found fossil fuel-driven climate change accounted for 80% of heated days.
The trend will not reverse without action. “We need to know that this is going to keep getting worse year on year and year, unless we decrease greenhouse gas emissions,” Howard said.
The study, published Tuesday in The Lancelot, a leading international medical journal, estimates that about 4,000 people died each year from smoke exposure during the four years to 2025. Between 2003 and 2012, the annual toll was 1,050.
Lead voices behind the findings say the pattern is clear at the population level, even if individual cases are harder to pin down. Ian Hamilton, a report co-author in planetary health at the George Institute for Global Health at Imperial College in London, told a national broadcaster: “For any individual, it might not be that [wildfire smoke] was the trigger,” he said. “But on average across the population, we’re seeing more death associated with those periods” is how Hamilton put it.
Hot weather compounds the danger. The health risks of smoke intensify on hot days, even from something as routine as a brisk walk.
Young people face particular risk, warned Dr. Courtney Howard, chair of the Global Climate and Health Alliance, because they tend to keep going through the heat.
“Young people are almost so strong, especially athletes, that they push through heat and heat related exhaustion,” she said.
“And unfortunately that can actually lead to mortality.”
Climate change is a major driver, as the number of wildfires in Canada rises every year. The report found fossil fuel-driven climate change accounted for 80% of heated days.
The trend will not reverse without action. “We need to know that this is going to keep getting worse year on year and year, unless we decrease greenhouse gas emissions,” Howard said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment