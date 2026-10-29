European Nations Begin Talks on Joint Defense Procurement
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Finland and Poland are preparing to launch treaty negotiations under a joint defense procurement initiative, which is expected to become operational in 2027, according to an official statement released Wednesday.
The four countries said they had intensified preparations for negotiations under the Multilateral Defense Mechanism (MDM), a partnership designed to speed up defense investment and facilitate joint purchases of military equipment.
“We can announce today that MDM partners will be commencing treaty negotiations, respecting individual members’ national processes, while maintaining the aim of having the MDM up and running in 2027,” the statement read.
The initiative is intended to “reduce costs, give industry greater certainty, deliver much better value for money and improve our joint NATO capabilities,” while ensuring participating countries can meet their military requirements, the statement added.
The British government described the MDM as a new approach to financing defense expenditure that strengthens collective purchasing power. The mechanism is expected to help participating nations upgrade their military capabilities while working within existing budgetary constraints.
The four countries said they had intensified preparations for negotiations under the Multilateral Defense Mechanism (MDM), a partnership designed to speed up defense investment and facilitate joint purchases of military equipment.
“We can announce today that MDM partners will be commencing treaty negotiations, respecting individual members’ national processes, while maintaining the aim of having the MDM up and running in 2027,” the statement read.
The initiative is intended to “reduce costs, give industry greater certainty, deliver much better value for money and improve our joint NATO capabilities,” while ensuring participating countries can meet their military requirements, the statement added.
The British government described the MDM as a new approach to financing defense expenditure that strengthens collective purchasing power. The mechanism is expected to help participating nations upgrade their military capabilities while working within existing budgetary constraints.
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