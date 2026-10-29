Israel Is Set to Announce Final Election Results Thursday Evening
(MENAFN) Israel is expected to announce the final results of its parliamentary elections on Thursday evening, according to reports citing an election official.
Elad Naveh, who heads the control center of the Central Elections Committee, said the counting of special double-envelope ballots would begin on Wednesday evening and was scheduled to conclude the following evening, although the process could extend into Friday.
The committee revised its estimate for the number of these ballots to between 430,000 and 480,000, according to reports.
Officials said ballot processing remained underway, with some special envelopes still awaiting examination. They emphasized that the figures were preliminary and could change as counting continued.
These ballots were submitted by voters who cast their votes away from their designated polling stations, including military personnel, diplomats, police officers and people displaced from their homes.
Under the voting procedure, each ballot is placed inside an envelope, which is then enclosed in a second envelope bearing the voter’s identification details. The system is designed to prevent individuals from voting more than once.
The latest figures showed that 85.6% of the votes had been counted.
Preliminary results indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc was projected to secure 53 seats, while the opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot was expected to obtain 48 seats. Predominantly Arab parties were projected to win 19 seats.
Elad Naveh, who heads the control center of the Central Elections Committee, said the counting of special double-envelope ballots would begin on Wednesday evening and was scheduled to conclude the following evening, although the process could extend into Friday.
The committee revised its estimate for the number of these ballots to between 430,000 and 480,000, according to reports.
Officials said ballot processing remained underway, with some special envelopes still awaiting examination. They emphasized that the figures were preliminary and could change as counting continued.
These ballots were submitted by voters who cast their votes away from their designated polling stations, including military personnel, diplomats, police officers and people displaced from their homes.
Under the voting procedure, each ballot is placed inside an envelope, which is then enclosed in a second envelope bearing the voter’s identification details. The system is designed to prevent individuals from voting more than once.
The latest figures showed that 85.6% of the votes had been counted.
Preliminary results indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc was projected to secure 53 seats, while the opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot was expected to obtain 48 seats. Predominantly Arab parties were projected to win 19 seats.
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