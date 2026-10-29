Samsung Posts Record Quarterly Operating Profit As AI Memory Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Samsung Electronics reported record quarterly revenue and operating profit for the third quarter, supported by strong demand for memory chips used in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company's operating profit reached 107.4 trillion Korean won, while revenue rose to 195.3 trillion won, according to its latest financial results.

Memory business drives the earnings surge

Samsung's operating profit increased sharply from the previous year as demand for advanced memory products strengthened. Its Device Solutions division, which includes the memory business, generated revenue of 147.1 trillion won and operating profit of 106.5 trillion won.

The memory division benefited from demand associated with AI servers and data centre expansion. These systems require substantial quantities of high performance memory to support the movement and processing of large datasets.

The results underline how the semiconductor industry has become closely connected to spending by cloud providers and technology companies building AI infrastructure. Demand for advanced memory products can influence suppliers' earnings, production plans and investment decisions.

Record results do not remove market risks

Samsung's performance comes amid growing competition in high bandwidth memory and other specialised semiconductor products. The company is seeking to strengthen its position in advanced memory as customers look for greater performance and reliable supply.

Despite the strong results, investors continue to assess whether current levels of AI related spending can be sustained. Semiconductor manufacturing requires significant capital investment, while changes in customer demand can quickly affect capacity utilisation and pricing.

Samsung's Device Experience division, which covers products such as smartphones and televisions, also recorded an operating loss of 0.8 trillion won. This highlights the different conditions facing the company's semiconductor and consumer electronics businesses.

What the results mean for the sector

Samsung's record operating profit offers further evidence of the financial impact of AI infrastructure investment on major chip suppliers. The company expects demand for AI related semiconductors to remain strong and plans to prioritise advanced products, including high bandwidth memory, server DRAM and solid state drives.

Investors will be monitoring the pace of data centre investment, memory supply conditions and Samsung's ability to convert demand into sustainable profits. The next challenge will be maintaining growth as competing manufacturers also expand their advanced memory capabilities.