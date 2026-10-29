“Gamesummit” And“OMNI AI Summit” Convened More Than 4,000 Visitors

The international summits, held in Baku with Azercell as their exclusive partner, explored the future of gaming industry and the practical applications of artificial intelligence

The international technology summits“Gamesummit” and “OMNI AI Summit” convened representatives of global technology companies, industry experts and entrepreneurs in Baku. As the exclusive partner of both events, Azercell showcased its newly launched gaming services at a dedicated stand, highlighting its growing portfolio of digital offerings.

The events attracted more than 4,000 visitors and featured over 30 companies, including Google, Xsolla, Microsoft/Xbox, BytePlus and Wonderful AI. Participants discussed the future of the gaming industry, emerging technology trends and the use of artificial intelligence in business.

Speaking at the opening of the summits, Sona Abbasova, Director of Corporate Communications at Azercell, highlighted the role of gaming services and artificial intelligence in the company's digital development strategy:“Today, we are broadening our offering beyond traditional telecommunications services to bring our customers innovative digital solutions and new possibilities. Artificial intelligence and gaming services are important areas of our strategy. Our goal is to enhance the customer experience and contribute to the development of Azerbaijan's digital ecosystem.”

Nargiz Taghizade, Head of Digital Value-Added Services and Partnerships at Azercell, joined representatives of Xsolla, Burson, Recontact Games and Meridian Play for a panel discussion titled“From Illusion to Reality: Global Expansion and Sustainable Growth Strategies for Game Studios.” The discussion explored how gaming studios can enter new markets and grow internationally, as well as the role of local partners in the gaming ecosystem. N. Taghizade spoke about how Azercell can support game developers and independent studios looking to enter the Azerbaijani market. She also highlighted the importance of adapting games to the local language, culture and user expectations.

Ms. Taghizade also spoke about Azercell's gaming services, introduced in 2026. These include the Gaming Portal in the Azercell app and the option to top up Steam accounts using a mobile balance. Azercell is the first and only mobile operator in Azerbaijan to offer Steam top-ups directly from a mobile balance.

It is worth mentioning that the Starnest Academy AI Hackathon was also held as part of the OMNI AI Summit, bringing together more than 500 participants across 250 teams. Participants developed AI-powered products and solutions, putting their skills into practice and exploring new ideas.