Defeated Bolsonaro Reaches US Amid Corruption Probe
(MENAFN) Flavio Bolsonaro, who lost Brazil’s presidential election, arrived in Miami on Wednesday after traveling from Ecuador, despite a court order requiring him to surrender his passports as part of an investigation into alleged corruption and money laundering, according to reports.
Bolsonaro was defeated by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Sunday’s election. Within the following two days, uncertainty emerged over his whereabouts.
The son of former President Jair Bolsonaro is being investigated over alleged connections to a banker accused of financial misconduct and an individual suspected of money laundering.
On Tuesday morning, he failed to meet the Brazilian Supreme Court’s deadline to hand over his passports.
A senior US State Department official confirmed that Bolsonaro and his family had received visas allowing them to enter the United States.
Flight-tracking data indicated that the Gulfstream aircraft carrying Bolsonaro departed from Guayaquil, Ecuador, before landing at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, a facility used for both civilian and military aviation.
Argentina’s National Directorate of Migration said Bolsonaro, his wife, Fernanda Antunes Figueira Bolsonaro, and their daughters, Carolina and Luiza, entered Argentina on October 27 via the Tancredo Neves International Bridge in Misiones province.
Bolsonaro was defeated by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Sunday’s election. Within the following two days, uncertainty emerged over his whereabouts.
The son of former President Jair Bolsonaro is being investigated over alleged connections to a banker accused of financial misconduct and an individual suspected of money laundering.
On Tuesday morning, he failed to meet the Brazilian Supreme Court’s deadline to hand over his passports.
A senior US State Department official confirmed that Bolsonaro and his family had received visas allowing them to enter the United States.
Flight-tracking data indicated that the Gulfstream aircraft carrying Bolsonaro departed from Guayaquil, Ecuador, before landing at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, a facility used for both civilian and military aviation.
Argentina’s National Directorate of Migration said Bolsonaro, his wife, Fernanda Antunes Figueira Bolsonaro, and their daughters, Carolina and Luiza, entered Argentina on October 27 via the Tancredo Neves International Bridge in Misiones province.
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