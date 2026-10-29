Peshawar Court Sentences Afghan National To Death In Blasphemy Case

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar Additional Sessions Judge Rafiullah has sentenced Afghan national Miladeen to death and fined him Rs100,000 after finding him guilty of blasphemy.

The court ordered that the convict be executed in accordance with the law. In case of non-payment of the fine, he will serve an additional six months in prison.

According to the prosecution, Miladeen, a resident of Afghanistan, was accused of uttering blasphemous remarks within the jurisdiction of Hayatabad Police Station on August 5, 2022. Following the incident, local residents apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

Police registered a case against the accused under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and launched an investigation. After completing the investigation, police submitted a charge sheet before the relevant court, and formal proceedings and trial began.

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During the trial, the prosecution presented witness statements and other evidence before the court. Upon completion of the trial, the court found the accused guilty in light of the evidence and witness testimonies and sentenced him to death along with a fine of Rs100,000.

In its verdict, the court ruled that the convict should be hanged until his death. It further ordered that he would face an additional six months in prison if he failed to pay the fine.