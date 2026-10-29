Momani: Media, Information Literacy Is Shared National Responsibility

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communication and Official Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani stressed the importance of building an informed society capable of verifying information and distinguishing facts from misinformation.

In a post on X marking Global Media and Information Literacy Week, Momani highlighted Jordan's efforts to promote media and information literacy through its National Strategy for 2026–2029. He said the strategy aims to strengthen critical thinking and encourage the responsible handling of information in the digital space.

Momani emphasized that media and information literacy is a shared national responsibility and an investment in public awareness and the ability to engage with information responsibly.

//Petra// WH