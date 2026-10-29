Oxygen Cylinder Explosion Sets Ambulance Ablaze in Southern Pakistan
(MENAFN) At least nine people were killed and several others injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded inside an ambulance at a hospital in southern Pakistan, police said Thursday.
The incident took place late Wednesday night at a local hospital in Tharparkar district, located in Sindh province, as medical staff were preparing to transfer patients to another facility.
According to initial information, hospital personnel were connecting an oxygen cylinder inside the ambulance when it suddenly exploded. The blast triggered a fire that quickly engulfed the vehicle, leaving those inside exposed to intense flames and smoke.
The victims included both patients and hospital staff who were present during preparations for the transfer. At least five other people suffered serious burn injuries in the incident.
Emergency responders and hospital personnel intervened following the explosion, while authorities began examining the circumstances surrounding the fire and the events leading up to the cylinder’s detonation.
Police confirmed that an inquiry had been launched to determine the cause of the accident and establish how the explosion occurred. Further details about the identities of the victims, the condition of the injured and the extent of the damage had not been immediately disclosed.
The incident has raised concerns about the risks associated with handling oxygen cylinders during medical transfers, particularly when patients and healthcare workers are gathered around emergency vehicles. However, investigators have yet to establish whether equipment failure, improper handling or another factor contributed to the explosion.
The incident took place late Wednesday night at a local hospital in Tharparkar district, located in Sindh province, as medical staff were preparing to transfer patients to another facility.
According to initial information, hospital personnel were connecting an oxygen cylinder inside the ambulance when it suddenly exploded. The blast triggered a fire that quickly engulfed the vehicle, leaving those inside exposed to intense flames and smoke.
The victims included both patients and hospital staff who were present during preparations for the transfer. At least five other people suffered serious burn injuries in the incident.
Emergency responders and hospital personnel intervened following the explosion, while authorities began examining the circumstances surrounding the fire and the events leading up to the cylinder’s detonation.
Police confirmed that an inquiry had been launched to determine the cause of the accident and establish how the explosion occurred. Further details about the identities of the victims, the condition of the injured and the extent of the damage had not been immediately disclosed.
The incident has raised concerns about the risks associated with handling oxygen cylinders during medical transfers, particularly when patients and healthcare workers are gathered around emergency vehicles. However, investigators have yet to establish whether equipment failure, improper handling or another factor contributed to the explosion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment