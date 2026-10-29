Japanese Provider Takes Down Hacker Website Exposing Customer Data
(MENAFN) Japanese internet provider GMO Internet Group Inc., which recently suffered a cyberattack, confirmed Wednesday that a website hosting information allegedly linked to one of its customers had become inaccessible following measures taken by the company, according to reports.
"We have confirmed that the offender's website domain has been taken down," said GMO.
The website was reportedly operated by a hacker suspected of involvement in a recently discovered unauthorized access incident affecting the company's foreign exchange trading service. The individual published the customer information on Tuesday after GMO allegedly failed to respond to a ransom demand.
GMO said it would take action if another website containing the information emerged.
The customer whose details were allegedly disclosed is receiving protection from the Metropolitan Police Department over security concerns, according to reports citing an investigative source.
The individual told investigators that the information published online was "partially correct and partially wrong," the source said.
Police have requested that GMO evaluate the extent of the damage caused by the incident.
The unauthorized access involved the company's OnamaeDesktop Cloud service.
"We have confirmed that the offender's website domain has been taken down," said GMO.
The website was reportedly operated by a hacker suspected of involvement in a recently discovered unauthorized access incident affecting the company's foreign exchange trading service. The individual published the customer information on Tuesday after GMO allegedly failed to respond to a ransom demand.
GMO said it would take action if another website containing the information emerged.
The customer whose details were allegedly disclosed is receiving protection from the Metropolitan Police Department over security concerns, according to reports citing an investigative source.
The individual told investigators that the information published online was "partially correct and partially wrong," the source said.
Police have requested that GMO evaluate the extent of the damage caused by the incident.
The unauthorized access involved the company's OnamaeDesktop Cloud service.
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