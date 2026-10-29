Trump Demands Prosecution of Peltola in Alaska Senate Name Row
(MENAFN) Donald Trump on Wednesday demanded that Alaska Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola be struck from the ballot and prosecuted, alleging Democrats engineered a plot to confuse voters by running a second candidate, Dan J. Sullivan, who shares a name with the sitting senator.
Speaking to reporters before leaving for a rally in Ohio, the US president accused Peltola and the other Sullivan of working to mislead voters about the identity of Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.
“Mary Peltola should resign from the race. I think she should be prosecuted criminally for what she did,” Trump said.
The remarks followed a lawsuit filed last week by the US Department of Justice that seeks to block Alaska, in certain circumstances, from certifying its Senate results if Republican incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan loses.
At the center of the legal fight is Dan J. Sullivan. The administration alleges his candidacy could mislead voters and influence the race’s outcome.
Trump asserted that the presence of a second candidate with the senator’s name was part of a Democratic scheme.
“This guy Dan Sullivan just ran against Dan Sullivan. It turned out it was a scheme by the Democrats. That’s what they do best. They cheat,” the president said.
He urged that both Peltola and the candidate he labeled the “fake Dan Sullivan” be removed from the ballot and prosecuted.
“I think Dan Sullivan, the fake Dan Sullivan, and Mary Peltola should be, number one — they should be taken off the ballot, and number two, they should be prosecuted,” he said.
Hours later, Trump renewed the accusations in a post on Truth Social, claiming Alaska Democrats had placed another Dan Sullivan on the ballot despite “their sworn statements to the contrary.”
“It was just determined that the Dumocrats in Alaska, despite their sworn statements to the contrary, put a man named Dan Sullivan on the Ballot in order to confuse the Public with respect to Highly Esteemed Senator Dan Sullivan,” Trump wrote.
He described the alleged conduct as “Voter Fraud at the Highest Level” and once more called for Peltola and the other Sullivan to be removed from the ballot and prosecuted.
Speaking to reporters before leaving for a rally in Ohio, the US president accused Peltola and the other Sullivan of working to mislead voters about the identity of Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.
“Mary Peltola should resign from the race. I think she should be prosecuted criminally for what she did,” Trump said.
The remarks followed a lawsuit filed last week by the US Department of Justice that seeks to block Alaska, in certain circumstances, from certifying its Senate results if Republican incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan loses.
At the center of the legal fight is Dan J. Sullivan. The administration alleges his candidacy could mislead voters and influence the race’s outcome.
Trump asserted that the presence of a second candidate with the senator’s name was part of a Democratic scheme.
“This guy Dan Sullivan just ran against Dan Sullivan. It turned out it was a scheme by the Democrats. That’s what they do best. They cheat,” the president said.
He urged that both Peltola and the candidate he labeled the “fake Dan Sullivan” be removed from the ballot and prosecuted.
“I think Dan Sullivan, the fake Dan Sullivan, and Mary Peltola should be, number one — they should be taken off the ballot, and number two, they should be prosecuted,” he said.
Hours later, Trump renewed the accusations in a post on Truth Social, claiming Alaska Democrats had placed another Dan Sullivan on the ballot despite “their sworn statements to the contrary.”
“It was just determined that the Dumocrats in Alaska, despite their sworn statements to the contrary, put a man named Dan Sullivan on the Ballot in order to confuse the Public with respect to Highly Esteemed Senator Dan Sullivan,” Trump wrote.
He described the alleged conduct as “Voter Fraud at the Highest Level” and once more called for Peltola and the other Sullivan to be removed from the ballot and prosecuted.
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