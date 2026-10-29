Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN): Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors has resolved to pay an additional ordinary cash dividend of NOK 0.50 per share in November, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2026.

Dividend amount (per share): NOK 0.50

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 23 November 2026

Ex-date: 24 November 2026

Record date: 25 November 2026

Payment date (on or about): 27 November 2026

Date of approval: 20 May 2026

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

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