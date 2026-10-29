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Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN): Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend


Date: 2026-10-29 03:01:53

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors has resolved to pay an additional ordinary cash dividend of NOK 0.50 per share in November, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2026.

Dividend amount (per share): NOK 0.50
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 23 November 2026
Ex-date: 24 November 2026
Record date: 25 November 2026
Payment date (on or about): 27 November 2026
Date of approval: 20 May 2026

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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