Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN): Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend
Dividend amount (per share): NOK 0.50
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 23 November 2026
Ex-date: 24 November 2026
Record date: 25 November 2026
Payment date (on or about): 27 November 2026
Date of approval: 20 May 2026
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
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