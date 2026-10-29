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Regarding The Election Of The Chairman Of The Board Of LITGRID AB


Date: 2026-10-29 03:01:53

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius.

On 28 October 2026, at the meeting of the Board of LITGRID AB, Mindaugas Keizeris, Chief Executive Officer of UAB EPSO-G, was elected Chairman of the Board of LITGRID AB with effect from 31 October 2026.

More information:
Jurga Eivaitė
Communications Project Manager
+370 613 19977
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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