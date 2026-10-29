Regarding The Election Of The Chairman Of The Board Of LITGRID AB

On 28 October 2026, at the meeting of the Board of LITGRID AB, Mindaugas Keizeris, Chief Executive Officer of UAB EPSO-G, was elected Chairman of the Board of LITGRID AB with effect from 31 October 2026.

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