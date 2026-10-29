Secpod Introduces Saner COSP To Bring Kubernetes Risk Detection And Remediation Into One Workflow

Platform helps security and engineering teams identify exposed resources, prioritize risks and fix gaps across cloud and on-prem Kubernetes environments.

- Chandrashekar Basavanna, CEOBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SecPod today announced Saner Container Orchestration Security Platform (COSP), designed to help enterprises identify and remediate security risks in Kubernetes, the software used to manage containerized applications.Saner COSP brings resource discovery, configuration assessment, access analysis, risk prioritization and remediation into a single workflow, helping security and platform engineering teams address exploitable conditions across cloud and on-premises environments.Kubernetes security is increasingly a production concern.The Cloud Native Computing Foundation's annual survey, published in January 2026, found that 82% of surveyed container users run Kubernetes in production. As organizations depend on these environments to deliver applications, configuration and access decisions become part of protecting business services and data.An unnecessarily exposed service or an account with excessive permissions can create opportunities for unauthorized access. Addressing these conditions requires teams to understand which resources are affected, determine what needs attention first and coordinate corrective changes.Saner COSP connects these steps. Teams can investigate findings, initiate supported fixes, schedule remediation and track progress within the platform. This approach is intended to reduce manual coordination between the teams that identify security issues and those responsible for correcting them.Saner COSP enables organizations to:.See resources and exposure: Discover Kubernetes resources and identify internet-exposed services across supported environments..Identify configuration and access risks: Assess security settings, examine permissions and detect deviations from expected security posture..Prioritize with context: Evaluate findings using exploitability, exposure, technical impact and resource importance..Apply controlled remediation: Run supported fixes immediately or on a schedule, automate eligible actions through defined rules and reverse supported changes when necessary..Track security progress: Review remediation status, compare security scores and generate reports for operational reviews and audit support.The platform supports self-managed Kubernetes environments, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service and Google Kubernetes Engine. Its core discovery and assessment capabilities use cluster-level integration without requiring an agent on every node.Availability:Product information and demonstration requests are available at secpod/container-orchestration-security-platform.About SecPodSecPod is a leading cybersecurity technology company committed to preventing cyberattacks through proactivesecurity. Its mission is to secure computing infrastructure by enabling a preventive security posture.At the core of SecPod's offerings is the Saner Platform, a continuous exposure remediation platform that helps enterprises establish a strong security posture to prevent cyberattacks against endpoints, servers, networks, cloud infrastructure, and cloud workloads. With its cutting-edge and comprehensive solutions, SecPod empowers organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats and build resilient security.

Shivathmaja PS

SecPod Technologies

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SecPod Introduces Saner COSP to Bring Kubernetes Risk Detection and Remediation into One Workflow News Provided By SecPod Technologies October 29, 2026, 06:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology...



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