Words We Share Invites Independent Exploration Of A Shared Second Language

Words We Share explores a voluntary shared second language while respecting existing languages.

Words We Share invites exploration of a voluntary shared second language through a 120-word prototype, interactive examples, and an untested working proposal.

- Conscious Observer, author of Words We ShareSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A public proposal pairs a 120-word prototype with interactive examples and an invitation to discuss and develop the idea. Could people from different language backgrounds learn a shared second language while using and passing on the languages they already love?Words We Share, online at , invites the public to explore that possibility through an experimental language prototype and an open white paper. The idea is voluntary: another way to communicate across communities while respecting people's languages, identities, and traditions. More direct understanding might make everyday cooperation easier. Whether this design can help remains an open question.Words We Share is a starting point for public discussion and independent exploration. Readers, educators, language enthusiasts, and researchers are welcome to examine the materials and consider championing, investigating, or developing the idea. The author is sharing the proposal, not organizing a language launch or learner study.Visitors can explore an interactive carousel, read a plain-language introduction, and try a sentence builder. In the prototype, "Mi soma luga" means "I study a language." Downloads include the 120-word starter vocabulary, its limited grammar, and the white paper by Conscious Observer, a pen name.The project's original writing and language proposal are available under CC0 1.0, allowing reuse and adaptation without required credit. Third-party sources retain their own rights; website code is available under the MIT License. Details: /reuse.The project draws inspiration from The Loom of Language, the 1944 book by Frederick Bodmer, edited and arranged by Lancelot Hogben. Words We Share revisits its interest in a shared auxiliary language, exploring candidate vocabulary from a broader range of language traditions. Many proposed word origins need verification and review by speakers of the relevant languages.The prototype is an early design. No learner study has tested it, and the white paper has not been peer reviewed. There is no evidence that the prototype is equally easy for everyone or reduces conflict. Its learnability and practical value remain unestablished.The paper outlines possible voluntary studies with learners from different backgrounds to examine understanding, memory, pronunciation, and learning effort. It suggests comparisons with existing auxiliary languages, existing-language instruction, and translation tools. These are possibilities for independent investigation, not studies underway or a program organized by the author.ABOUT WORDS WE SHAREWords We Share is an independent public exploration of a voluntary shared second language. It combines a working research proposal with accessible explanations and interactive examples for public discussion and independent development. Researchers cited in the paper are acknowledged for their work; citation does not imply involvement or endorsement.Website:White paper: /paper

Conscious Observer

Words We Share

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Words We Share Invites Independent Exploration of a Shared Second Language News Provided By Words We Share October 29, 2026, 06:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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