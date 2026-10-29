UK Business Phone System Olatti, With Its Own MCP Server, Is Listed In Claude's Connectors Directory

Olatti call history with an AI call summary and transcript

Olatti, the business phone for UK teams built by We UC in Southampton, is listed in Claude's Connectors Directory.

- Axel Molist, founder and CEO, OlattiSOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Olatti, a UK business phone system built by We UC in Southampton, has an MCP server that connects to Claude and ChatGPT, and it's listed in Claude's Connectors Directory. A team on Olatti can add its phone system to Claude, ask about its own calls and read the summaries and transcripts. Since 26 October 2026, Claude can also send an Olatti message to a colleague when the user asks.Olatti's entry in the directory is a Community listing, with this description: "Your Olatti UK business phone system in Claude: find calls, read transcripts and AI summaries, look up contacts, message colleagues, call out."In practice, a business owner could ask Claude "What did we agree on the call with Paul on Tuesday?" and get the answer from that call's Olatti summary. They can then ask Claude to pass it on to a colleague. Claude drafts the message and shows it to them first. Nothing is sent until they approve it, and it goes out as them, in Olatti.Axel Molist, founder and CEO of Olatti, said: "The message goes out in your name, so you see the exact words before Claude sends anything. If they're not right, it doesn't go."What a user can askA user can ask Claude or ChatGPT to:- find recent calls by who was on them, the number, a date range or a tag, then read that call's summary, and the full transcript if needed;- say who they've been calling most this week;- look up a contact by name, company or number;- catch them up on their direct messages and channels;- send a message to a colleague or an existing chat, after they've approved the wording;- place a call from one of their Olatti phones or apps, to a UK landline, mobile or freephone number or an Olatti extension.Each sign-in belongs to one person. The assistant sees that user's own calls, chats and devices, plus the account's contacts, and it can't see a colleague's calls or messages. Claude and ChatGPT are the two assistants it works with today, and Olatti says support for others is coming. The help article at explains how to connect it.Plans and dataCall transcripts and summaries come with Olatti's Plus and Unlimited plans, at £17 and £21 per user per month billed annually, or £20 and £25 monthly, excluding VAT. On the Metered plan the assistant can see that a call took place, but not what was said. There's a seven-day free trial, and no card is needed.Olatti says: "Voice, transcription and summarisation run on our own infrastructure, in our own UK data centres. Not a third-party AI provider, not a transcription service in another country." What the assistant reads is handled by that AI provider, under its own terms.About OlattiOlatti is a business phone for UK teams, built by We UC Ltd in Southampton. It brings calls on UK geographic numbers, team messaging in direct messages and channels, video meetings, and call recording, transcription and summaries (depending on the plan) into desktop and mobile apps. Olatti launched as a self-serve product in September 2026 and is available in the UK only. It's bootstrapped, with no outside investment. Its founder and CEO is Axel Molist.Media contact: Axel Molist, founder and CEO,...d

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UK Business Phone System Olatti, With Its Own MCP Server, Is Listed in Claude's Connectors Directory News Provided By We UC Ltd October 29, 2026, 06:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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