Abu Dhabi Issues Dh15,000 Fine Against Plastic Facility For Environmental Violations

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi's environment authority has issued a hefty fine against a plastic and paper manufacturing facility for violating multiple environmental laws.

Located inside the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), the facility has been slapped with an administrative fine of Dh15,000.

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It was found to have emitted heavy air pollutants during operational activities, failed to implement required environmental measures and conditions to limit emissions and derioration of storage silos' technical condition.

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The enforcement measures taken led the facility to rectify its status and address the causes of the violation, complying with environmental requirements.

The Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi emphasised that reducing emissions improves air quality and limits the exposure of community members and workers to pollutants.

Back in July, a facility had been fined Dh25,000 for failing to implement the required measures to limit air emissions and prevent dust dispersion in the Capital.

The fines form part of EAD's wider enforcement programme designed to safeguard the environment and promote sustainable industrial practices across Abu Dhabi.

Authorities urged all facilities in the emirate to comply with environmental regulations and implement measures to minimise emissions and prevent harm.

EAD said it will continue regular inspections to achieve full regulatory compliance and maintain high environmental standards in Abu Dhabi.

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