Burnham Faces Badenoch Challenge Over Brexit Ahead of EU Summit
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch exchanged sharp criticism on Wednesday over Brexit arrangements and freedom of movement, as Burnham stressed his intention to secure improved terms for Britain ahead of an upcoming summit with the European Union.
"The red lines in our manifesto, including on freedom of movement, will stay in place firmly for the whole of this Parliament," Burnham said during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons.
The statement followed a question from Badenoch, who asked whether the prime minister wanted a referendum on Britain rejoining the EU.
Burnham also highlighted next month's EU-UK summit, describing it as a chance to address what he called the "poor deal that they (Conservative Party) negotiated, and to get a better deal in place for Britain."
European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are scheduled to host Burnham in Brussels on November 20 for the second EU-UK summit.
"The summit will be an opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership and take a common stance in working together for peace and security in Europe," according to the EU.
Burnham said the government aims to secure arrangements that provide stronger support for British farmers while reducing regulatory burdens on businesses.
"The red lines in our manifesto, including on freedom of movement, will stay in place firmly for the whole of this Parliament," Burnham said during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons.
The statement followed a question from Badenoch, who asked whether the prime minister wanted a referendum on Britain rejoining the EU.
Burnham also highlighted next month's EU-UK summit, describing it as a chance to address what he called the "poor deal that they (Conservative Party) negotiated, and to get a better deal in place for Britain."
European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are scheduled to host Burnham in Brussels on November 20 for the second EU-UK summit.
"The summit will be an opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership and take a common stance in working together for peace and security in Europe," according to the EU.
Burnham said the government aims to secure arrangements that provide stronger support for British farmers while reducing regulatory burdens on businesses.
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