Mastermind Of Rawla Drone-Based Arms Smuggling Case Arrested RDX, Foreign-Made Arms Linked To Pak Handler

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 29 (IANS) Investigative agencies have made a significant breakthrough in the Rawla drone-based arms smuggling case, with the reported arrest in Punjab of Kulwant Singh, alias Sukkha, who is accused of orchestrating the operation to retrieve explosives and foreign-made weapons allegedly dropped by a drone from across the Pakistan border.

According to preliminary investigations, Sukkha was in contact with a Pakistan-based handler identified as 'Chacha Ali'. Investigators suspect that he directed two men from Punjab to collect a consignment dropped by a drone in the Rawla area of Rajasthan.

Sukkha is currently being questioned by Intelligence agencies in Punjab, and the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is preparing to take him into custody in connection with the case.

The investigation is focussing on the suspected cross-border network, its handlers in Pakistan and the role of individuals involved in transporting and collecting the consignment.

The two men arrested earlier in the case, identified as Lakhwinder Singh Raisikh of Ferozepur district and Sukhwinder Singh Raisikh of Jalandhar district in Punjab, were produced before a court on Wednesday after their police remand ended.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ATS) Surendra Kumar, the court ordered that both accused be sent to judicial custody. During questioning, the two allegedly disclosed the involvement of Sukkha, a resident of Alika village in Punjab. Investigators believe the men had travelled to Rawla on his instructions to retrieve the consignment.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Dinesh M.N. had earlier questioned the accused at the RIICO police outpost on Hanumangarh Road.

ADG Biju George Joseph and Deputy Inspector General (ATS) Ramamurthy Joshi also questioned the accused as part of the investigation.

The case came to light on the night of October 12, when security agencies received information that a drone had dropped three packets in a field at Chak 4 KNM, under the 12 KND Gram Panchayat in the Rawla area. The location is approximately one kilometre from the Khanuwali Border Outpost (BOP) along the India-Pakistan border.

A joint operation involving the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Border Security Force (BSF) and other security agencies led to the two men who had allegedly arrived to collect the packets, being apprehended.

The recovery included 7.75 kilograms of RDX, two Zigana pistols, four magazines and 867 cartridges. Batteries and remote-control devices were also found. The Rajasthan ATS and Special Operations Group (SOG) are examining the suspected links between the Pakistan-based handler, the network operating in Punjab and the individuals allegedly tasked with retrieving the consignment in Rajasthan.

Investigators are also attempting to establish the intended destination of the explosives and weapons and identify other people connected with the operation.

The reported arrest of Sukkha is expected to help investigators establish further links in the alleged smuggling network. The allegations remain subject to investigation, and the role of each accused will be determined through the legal process, said officials.