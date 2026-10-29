Olivia Colman Talks About Her Secret To Her, Ed Sinclair's Marriage

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) English actress Olivia Colman has shed light on the secret to her long marriage to Ed Sinclair. The couple tied the knot in August 2001 after meeting at Cambridge University in the 1990s while working on a production of Alan Ayckbourn's Table Manners at the Cambridge Footlights, a student sketch comedy society.

The actress spoke about her and Alexander Skarsgard's new film 'Wicker'. She chatted with the TikTok couple Benedict and Hannah Townsend.

The couple, who have been married for four years, asked Olivia, 52, how they can make it to 25 years like her and producer Ed.

She said, "Be kind to each other, and we've learned over the years to try not to let things... oh hang on, I heard one person who had been married about 50 years say, 'Sometimes it's the things you don't say'”.

She further mentioned,“"Which was very wise, but not everyone will agree with that, so wait for the right moment to bring it up in a nice way”.

The 'Crown' star noted she and Ed never argue. Olivia added, "I'm not a conflict person, nor is my husband, but we've learned over the years to definitely try and talk about, you know, 'That thing on Tuesday, can we talk about that?' in a calm way and then it works well”.

She went on, "Find a nice gentle time to say, 'Can we talk about that thing?' And often it's, 'What thing?' Neither of us has noticed. But if one of us has been upset by it, then we'll talk it through. For some people, it works in the heat of the moment; it doesn't work for me”.

Olivia's marriage advice comes months after admitting to feeling as though she is non-binary and having "always described myself to my husband as a gay man".