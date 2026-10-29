Ramadoss Urges TN Govt To End Outsourced Recruitment, Fill Permanent Posts

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 29 (IANS) PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to announce a policy ending outsourced recruitment in government departments and public sector undertakings, alleging that its expansion would undermine reservation, weaken job security and encourage exploitation of workers.

In a statement, he criticised the appointment of Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited as an outsourcing agency for government establishments across the State.

He alleged that the move would replace regular recruitment with poorly paid contractual employment across several administrative and support posts.

According to Anbumani, the arrangement covers positions including shop assistants, photocopier operators, typists, junior assistants, drivers, office supervisors and office managers.

Citing salary disparities, he said a junior assistant recruited through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission receives a basic salary of Rs 19,500 and approximately Rs 36,000 per month with allowances, while an outsourced employee would receive only Rs 20,000.

Similarly, he claimed that outsourced office superintendents would receive Rs 30,000 against Rs 70,000 for regular employees, while office managers would be paid Rs 40,000 instead of Rs 84,000.

Anbumani alleged that reservation was not followed in such appointments, denying opportunities to backward, most backward and historically oppressed communities. Government recruitment, he argued, serves as an instrument of social justice and empowerment, beyond providing employment.

Tracing the practice to the AIADMK administration in the late 2010s, he claimed that more than 30,000 people were subsequently appointed through outsourcing and contractual arrangements during the previous DMK government.

He said a 2025 gazette notification authorised the corporation to supply workers for government departments and public sector establishments in 20 districts, including Chennai and Coimbatore. He had opposed the arrangement then and demanded its withdrawal. Instead of reversing that policy, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government had extended it statewide, he alleged.

Anbumani also cited the TVK's 2026 Assembly election manifesto promise to regularise temporary and contract employees who had completed more than five years of service. Implementing that assurance would benefit over one lakh workers, he claimed.

He questioned how expanding outsourced recruitment could be reconciled with the government's stated commitment to the ideals of Periyar and B.R. Ambedkar.

Urging the administration to protect reservation and employment security, Anbumani demanded regular appointments against vacant government posts and regularisation of eligible temporary employees who had served for more than five years.