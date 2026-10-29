Bajaj Pulsar NS200: The Ultimate Diwali Surprise Is Here With Killer New Features And A Fresh Price Tag

Bajaj Auto just dropped the updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 right before Diwali, and bike lovers are in for a treat. The company packed the new model with serious tech upgrades.

Bajaj Auto just launched the updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200, bringing great news for bike lovers. The company loaded the new model with advanced tech like a 5-inch TFT display, riding modes, traction control, and a quickshifter. The engineers also bumped up the engine power slightly compared to the older version.

Bajaj priced the new Pulsar NS200 at Rs 1,60,374 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The brand introduced several major mechanical and tech upgrades over the previous model. The company brought in these changes to boost overall performance and give riders a much better experience on the road.

- 5-inch TFT display: The brand replaced the old screen with a new color digital display that supports Google Maps mirroring.

- Riding modes: Riders can now use multiple riding modes thanks to the new ride-by-wire technology.

- Traction control: This tech helps manage the rear-wheel grip perfectly.

- Bi-directional quickshifter: Riders can shift gears up and down without touching the clutch.

- USB Type-C port: The bike now gets a handy mobile charging port.

- Panic brake alert: This system warns vehicles behind you during hard braking.

- New suspension: Bajaj upgraded the front suspension to 37mm USD forks from the older 33mm ones.

The new Pulsar NS200 keeps the familiar 199.5cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, but it now delivers more power. The engine pushes out a maximum power of 25.5 HP, which is a 1 HP increase from the older model. It also generates 18.7 Nm of peak torque. The bike features a 6-speed gearbox and 37mm USD front forks. Bajaj retained the classic frame and rear monoshock suspension from the previous version.

- Ebony Black and Racing Red

- Pearl Metallic White

- Nardo Grey

The new Pulsar NS200 directly rivals the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in the Indian market. An Aaj Tak report states that the new NS200 costs about Rs 11,000 more than the older model. Meanwhile, the Apache RTR 200 4V starts at around Rs 1.48 lakh. This pricing will definitely heat up the competition between the two bikes.

Bajaj focused heavily on tech, safety, and ride quality rather than major design changes. However, buyers will have to shell out extra cash to enjoy these premium new features.