Maruti Suzuki Hits 50,000 EV Export Milestone Amid Global Expansion

Maruti Suzuki Achieves Major Export Milestone

Maruti Suzuki India Limited crossed cumulative exports of 50,000 electric vehicles since it began overseas shipments in August 2025, according to information released by the automaker. The carmaker also recorded a share of nearly 93 per cent in India's total electric passenger vehicle exports during the April to September period of 2026. The automaker retained its position as India's largest exporter of electric vehicles during the April-September FY2026-27, continuing its rank from FY2025-26.

Global Market Reach and Strategy

Europe served as the maiden overseas market for these vehicles and continued to hold the position of the company's largest export destination. The top ten export destinations for the company's electric vehicles included the United Kingdom, Norway, Germany, Japan, and Switzerland.

Leadership Perspectives

Commenting on the export milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, detailed the origins of the export initiative. "Maruti Suzuki's EV export journey began in August 2025 when the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, commemorated the start of production of the e VITARA at the Hansalpur facility, for sale in over 100 countries," Takeuchi stated.

Takeuchi noted the geographic reach of the vehicle shipments alongside domestic manufacturing standards. "At the same event, he hailed Maruti Suzuki as a brand ambassador of the 'Make in India' initiative," Takeuchi said. "Today, Maruti Suzuki exports EVs to nearly 50 of these countries, with Europe being the largest destination."

"In April-September 2026, Maruti Suzuki accounted for nearly 93% of India's electric passenger vehicle exports. This milestone reflects India's advanced manufacturing capabilities and its growing competitiveness," he added.

Production and Operational Scaling

Beyond electric models, the company maintained its position as India's leading passenger vehicle exporter for five consecutive years. During the April to September 2026 period, the carmaker accounted for more than 50 per cent of all passenger vehicle exports from India. At present, the manufacturer shipped 16 passenger vehicle models to nearly 120 export markets.

The production hub for the battery electric vehicle remained centered at the company's Hansalpur plant located in Gujarat. The plant served as the exclusive production site for the brand's first global electric model. The site witnessed an expansion in annual production capacity to one million units, marking the first Suzuki facility worldwide to touch that threshold at a single manufacturing location. The Hansalpur facility involved a cumulative financial investment of Rs 25,288.7 crore. The manufacturing unit also generated close to half of the total overseas shipments dispatched by Maruti Suzuki during FY2025-26. (ANI)

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