INDIA Bloc Gears Up For November 1 Rally To Protest Against Vote Theft

INDIA Bloc Prepares for November 1 Rally at Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Preparations are underway at Ramlila Maidan against alleged 'vote theft', SIR and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, ahead of the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally. Earlier in the day, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi urged people who he said 'want to protect democracy and the Constitution' to join the 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March' scheduled for November 1, calling it a movement to“save democracy”, stop“vote theft” and protect the Constitution.

In a video message shared in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the march is aimed at stopping vote theft, stressing that it was not associated with any one political party.“Chalo Dilli Ramlila March, it is a march to save democracy, to stop vote theft, to save the Constitution. This is not a march of any one political party; it is a march of the soul of India. All the people who are fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar, all the people who want to save democracy, who want to protect the Constitution, you all come,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi Urges Public Participation

नमस्कार, चलो दिल्ली रामलीला मार्च, लोकतंत्र को बचाने का, वोट चोरी को रोकने का, संविधान को बचाने का मार्च है। यह किसी एक राजनीतिक पार्टी का मार्च नहीं - यह हिंदुस्तान की आत्मा का मार्च है। सब लोग जो नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह, ज्ञानेश कुमार से तंग हैं। सब लोग जो लोकतंत्र को बचाना चाहते हैं, संविधान की रक्षा करना चाहते हैं, आप सब आइए। एक ही protest है - देश का protest है। Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis - the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us - we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation. घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation - if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us. It will be a fantastic march, and it's a march for the soul of this country. Looking forward to seeing all of you there. ️ 1 नवंबर रामलीला मैदान, नई दिल्ली #ChaloDilli - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2026

Call to Students and Citizens

Urging people not to be deterred by police action, Rahul Gandhi said,“Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis. The BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us. We'll walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation. So there is no need to panic; it is the country's march, it is your march. You all come; together we will protect the Constitution and protect democracy."

Rahul Gandhi also appealed to student groups across political affiliations to join the march. "I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation, if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us. It will be a fantastic march, and it's a march for the soul of this country. Looking forward to seeing all of you there,” he said.

On Thursday, the Party President Mallikarjun Kharge is hosting MPs of the INDIA bloc as they prepare themselves for Friday's mock parliament, where they intend to symbolically 'impeach' CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The mock parliament will be followed by the November 1 rally. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)