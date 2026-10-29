INDIA Bloc Prepares For Public Impeachment Trial Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

INDIA Bloc Organizes Impeachment Programme

Leaders of the INDIA bloc are preparing for a public impeachment programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, with a meeting being held on Wednesday at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to discuss preparations for the programme. The meeting was attended by Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Meira Kumar, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi, along with Mahua Manjhi, John Brittas, Derek O'Brien, RJD leader Abhay Sinha and Samajwadi Party leader Harendra Malik, among others.

Structure of the Parliamentary-Style Event

According to sources, the programme is being planned along the lines of a parliamentary proceeding, with the entire exercise structured like a parliamentary session. Members of Parliament will speak from both the Treasury Benches and the Opposition side. Sources further said that around 40 speakers are likely to participate in the programme. Congress MPs Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Deepender Singh Hooda, along with TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee, are likely to speak from the Treasury Benches. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge are also expected to address the programme, while former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will chair the session.

Sources said a decision on who will portray CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the programme is expected to be taken by Wednesday. Earlier, when asked about who would portray PM Modi, Congress leader Pawan Khera had said, "Nobody wants to be PM Modi," adding that a decision would be taken soon. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc will hold a public impeachment-style programme against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's official residence in New Delhi on October 30, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced on X.

Allegations Against the CEC

In his post, Ramesh said after being denied other locations, the INDIA bloc would hold the programme at 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi, at 3.30 pm on Friday.“Having been denied other locations, the INDIA janbandhan will be holding a public impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar at 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi at 3.30 pm on Friday, Oct 30, 2026,” Ramesh wrote. He accused the CEC of violating the Constitution and undermining the country's electoral democracy.“The CEC has demonstrably violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution. He has systematically subverted the very foundations of our electoral democracy. He has, to put it bluntly, lied to the Supreme Court. He has been the willing executioner on behalf of the Diabolical Duo whose turn will come next,” Ramesh wrote further. (ANI)

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