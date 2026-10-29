Pramod Tiwari Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid Tata Group Row With Centre

Pramod Tiwari Backs Rahul Gandhi on Tata Group Controversy

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Defending Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the controversy surrounding the Tata Group, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday described the conglomerate as an "institution of integrity" while taking a sharp swipe at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, claiming she merely executes decisions handed down by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Speaking to ANI here, Tiwari asserted that Rahul Gandhi was fulfilling his constitutional and public duty by voicing concern over domestic industrial institutions being undermined under the current regime. "The Tata Group is an esteemed institution known for its credibility and honesty in India's industrial sector since Independence. When Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the manner in which it is being pressured and damaged, he was merely discharging his duties," Tiwari said.

Criticism of FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Dismissing the Finance Minister's counter-attack on Gandhi, the Congress leader claimed that Sitharaman lacks operational autonomy in her ministry. "As far as Nirmala Sitharaman is concerned, her own officers do not brief her. The briefings and decisions take place through PMO officials, and she merely carries them out. I firmly stand by what Rahul Gandhi has said," Tiwari added.

Political Sparring Over Election Results and Governance

"It is not in keeping with the dignity of the Prime Minister's post to react to ordinary, indirect MLC elections where a limited electorate votes. And to say that Congress did not open its account shows how ill-informed you are. How will you protect the nation with such misinformation? Doesn't the setup around you know that Congress won the seat in Nagpur, the headquarters of your parent organisation (RSS)?" Tiwari said.

Taking a further dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s performance in Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha elections, Tiwari added: "You lost Ayodhya in Parliament, faced immense struggle in your own seat of Kashi, lost the holy pilgrimage seat of Prayagraj by a strong majority, and lost Mathura as well. God is punishing you for 'chanda chori' (donation theft), and the devotees are executing that decree."

Debate on Democratic Protests

Reacting to the BJP's "Arajkata Hatao, Desh Bachao" campaign, which labels opposition protests as disruptions, Tiwari questioned the ruling party's moral high ground. "If democratic expression is considered anarchy, what was LK Advani's Rath Yatra? Just yesterday, you marched through an already crowded Chandni Chowk-what was that? When you do it, it is fine; when the opposition does it, shops and businesses get affected? The BJP is counting its last breaths and is about to receive a massive jolt," Tiwari asserted.

Rahul Gandhi and Nirmala Sitharaman Trade Barbs

Earlier on October 28, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit back at Union Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman over her remarks on his allegations concerning the Tata Group, questioning why Tata Trusts and Tata Sons were hosted at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence and asking when“crony number 1” would enter the picture.

Replying to Sitharaman in a post on X, the LoP wrote, "Dear Mrs Sitharaman, 1. Which "legal and commercial matter" required Tata Trusts and Tata Sons to be hosted at Amit Shah's residence? 2. When is crony number 1 going to appear in the game, and which pieces of Tata is he going to get? Finally, all of India's businesses except 3-4 of your cronies already hate all of you and don't need any incitement."

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations concerning the Tata Group, accusing him of politicising commercial and legal matters and urging him to engage constructively rather than casting“baseless aspersions”.

In a post on X, Sitharaman responded to Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the BJP-led government was treating Indian businesses as its“plaything” and that business leaders were afraid to speak out amid the dispute over the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.“Being the LoP Rahul Gandhi, I suggest you refrain from politicising every issue. Also, casually labelling commercial and legal matters as criminal is unacceptable. You have repeatedly decried the successes of Indian industry & our entrepreneurs. Now, are you trying to incite our business leaders to join you in spreading distrust & toxicity?," Sitharaman wrote.

Targeting the Congress, she added,“For decades, your party had smothered the spirit of the Indian entrepreneurs under the stifling 'Licence-Quota Raj' & inflicted poverty on crores of Indians. On the other hand, our government led by PM Narendra Modi values the Indian industry as job creators & drivers of economic growth. Our policies have been tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment."

The Union Minister accused the LoP of casting baseless aspersions to suit his narrow political motives.“Political parties, leaders, governments and institutions share an equal responsibility to support our industry, strengthen our farmers and secure the future of our youth. Therefore, it is essential to engage constructively rather than casting baseless aspersions to suit your narrow political motives," she added.

“The Constitution of India ensures justice to all its citizens & our Honourable Courts are entrusted with upholding it. History is witness to the shoddy manner in which you, your party and the PMs belonging to your party have demeaned the judiciary. So Rahul ji, refrain from seeing ghosts everywhere,” Sitharaman said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)