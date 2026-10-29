Amit Shah Assures Aid To States Hit By Cyclone Arnab Rescue Underway

Cyclone Arnab Relief Operations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured assistance to the states affected by Cyclone Arnab, saying that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) were carrying out rescue and relief operations. In a post on X, Shah said he had spoken with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of all possible assistance to mitigate the hardships faced by people due to the disaster.

"In the wake of Cyclone Arnab, I spoke with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of every assistance to mitigate the hardship of the people in the face of the disaster," said Shah. He further added that "NDRF and SDRF teams have sprung into action and are continuing rescue and relief operations on a war footing. IMCTs will soon be sent to assess the impact and further assistance required. Government of India stands with the people with resolute commitment."

Weather Update and IMD Forecast

According to the latest weather update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression, the remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab, moved nearly northwards at a speed of 22 kmph over the past six hours and weakened into a depression. The system lay centred at 5:30 am on Thursday over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha, near latitude 19.0°N and longitude 81.9°E. It was located approximately 20 km west of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, 170 km southwest of Bhawanipatna in Odisha, 210 km southwest of Titlagarh in Odisha, 250 km south of Raipur and 350 km southwest of Sambalpur in Odisha.

Depression over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha

The Deep Depression (Remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm“Arnab”) over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of South Odisha, south Chhattisgarh and northeast Telangana moved nearly northwards with the speed of 22 kmph during past 6 hours, weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 29th October, over the south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha near latitude 19.0°N and longitude 81.9°E, about 20 km west of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), 170 km southwest of Bhawanipatna (Odisha), 210 km southwest of Titlagarh (Odisha), 250 km south of Raipur (Odisha), and 350 km southwest of Sambalpur (Odisha). It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards, and weaken into a well marked low pressure area around evening of today, 29th October 2026. The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar at Raipur and Sambalpur.

Low Pressure Area over South Andaman Sea and neighborhood

Under the influence of yesterday's upper air cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea & neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over the same region at 0530 Hrs IST of today, the 29th October 2026. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and become a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 24 hours. Thereafter, continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to concentrate into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea during subsequent 24 hours. - India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 29, 2026

The system is likely to continue moving nearly northwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by Thursday evening, October 29, 2026. It remains under continuous surveillance by the Doppler Weather Radars at Raipur and Sambalpur. Separately, a low-pressure area has formed over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the region on Wednesday. The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea during the subsequent 24 hours. (ANI)

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