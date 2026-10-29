Missile Strikes Near Aden Airport After Houthi Threats
(MENAFN) A missile struck Al-Nasr Camp, located beside Aden International Airport in southern Yemen, on Wednesday, following threats by the Houthis to attack the airport, according to reports.
Witnesses said the missile hit the camp, which houses Yemeni Coast Guard personnel and the headquarters of the Interior Ministry.
The latest incident marks the fifth attack targeting the airport and nearby areas since mid-October.
The Yemeni army later reported that two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis hit Aden International Airport, leaving civilians injured and causing property damage.
Army spokesperson Majed al-Nuzaili said the strike occurred on Wednesday evening, according to statements carried by official reports. He did not provide details on the number of injured people or the scale of the damage.
“The Houthi militia continues its flagrant violations by targeting civilian facilities and endangering civilian lives,” he said.
The attack came after Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree urged “those present at Aden Airport to evacuate immediately” ahead of a planned strike, according to reports from media affiliated with the group.
Witnesses said the missile hit the camp, which houses Yemeni Coast Guard personnel and the headquarters of the Interior Ministry.
The latest incident marks the fifth attack targeting the airport and nearby areas since mid-October.
The Yemeni army later reported that two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis hit Aden International Airport, leaving civilians injured and causing property damage.
Army spokesperson Majed al-Nuzaili said the strike occurred on Wednesday evening, according to statements carried by official reports. He did not provide details on the number of injured people or the scale of the damage.
“The Houthi militia continues its flagrant violations by targeting civilian facilities and endangering civilian lives,” he said.
The attack came after Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree urged “those present at Aden Airport to evacuate immediately” ahead of a planned strike, according to reports from media affiliated with the group.
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