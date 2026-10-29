Japanese Football Official Quits Over World Cup Controversy
(MENAFN) Japan Football Association Vice President Takeshi Okada resigned Wednesday, pointing to a "significant gap" between his personal principles and the organization's handling of matters related to the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
"Throughout my career, I have valued the social significance of sports guided by my conviction that sports must be conducted with integrity," he said in a statement. "However, the series of responses to the issues surrounding the upcoming FIFA World Cup has revealed a significant gap between those responses and my own convictions. As a sportsman, I cannot accept them.”
Okada's departure comes a week after Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa announced the body's backing for Gianni Infantino to secure another term as FIFA president.
Okada acknowledged that maintaining alignment with the Asian confederation was a pragmatic choice, given Japan's ties with the organization and the possible consequences for the country's football sector.
Infantino had faced increasing pressure to step aside two months earlier amid controversy over the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative.
The plan involved moving part of FIFA's commercial rights into the hands of a private investment company through a newly established commercial entity. The proposed arrangement would have covered rights associated with FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.
"Throughout my career, I have valued the social significance of sports guided by my conviction that sports must be conducted with integrity," he said in a statement. "However, the series of responses to the issues surrounding the upcoming FIFA World Cup has revealed a significant gap between those responses and my own convictions. As a sportsman, I cannot accept them.”
Okada's departure comes a week after Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa announced the body's backing for Gianni Infantino to secure another term as FIFA president.
Okada acknowledged that maintaining alignment with the Asian confederation was a pragmatic choice, given Japan's ties with the organization and the possible consequences for the country's football sector.
Infantino had faced increasing pressure to step aside two months earlier amid controversy over the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative.
The plan involved moving part of FIFA's commercial rights into the hands of a private investment company through a newly established commercial entity. The proposed arrangement would have covered rights associated with FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment