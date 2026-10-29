EU Plans Engagement with Israel’s Next Government on Shared Values
(MENAFN) The European Union intends to work with Israel’s incoming government while emphasizing democratic principles and shared values, a European Commission spokesperson said Wednesday.
"We look forward to engaging with the next government, on the basis of our long-standing relationship and commitment to democratic principles and common values," spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said during a briefing in Brussels.
He explained that the bloc would maintain a policy of "frank and open dialogue" with the Israeli government, seeking to strengthen bilateral cooperation, address outstanding concerns and support regional stability, security and a fair, lasting peace.
El Anouni also congratulated Israelis on the parliamentary elections, describing the strong voter participation as evidence of the country's "vibrant democracy."
Preliminary projections, based on 85.6% of ballots counted in Tuesday's election, indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political bloc would win 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, leaving it eight seats short of the 61 required for a parliamentary majority.
The opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot was projected to obtain 48 seats, while predominantly Arab parties were expected to secure 19 seats, according to reports.
"We look forward to engaging with the next government, on the basis of our long-standing relationship and commitment to democratic principles and common values," spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said during a briefing in Brussels.
He explained that the bloc would maintain a policy of "frank and open dialogue" with the Israeli government, seeking to strengthen bilateral cooperation, address outstanding concerns and support regional stability, security and a fair, lasting peace.
El Anouni also congratulated Israelis on the parliamentary elections, describing the strong voter participation as evidence of the country's "vibrant democracy."
Preliminary projections, based on 85.6% of ballots counted in Tuesday's election, indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political bloc would win 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, leaving it eight seats short of the 61 required for a parliamentary majority.
The opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot was projected to obtain 48 seats, while predominantly Arab parties were expected to secure 19 seats, according to reports.
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