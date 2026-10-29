US Strengthens Pacific Defense Ties with Regional Allies
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met Wednesday with defense officials from Australia, Japan and the Philippines to expand practical military cooperation along the Pacific's First Island Chain, emphasizing operational preparedness and deterrence.
“Deterrence is built on real capability and ready partnerships,” Hegseth said in a post on X, describing the discussions as “productive.”
“We are moving beyond words to practical cooperation along the First Island Chain—bolstering readiness to ensure peace through strength,” he added.
Earlier, Hegseth advocated establishing an “ambitious” framework for defense cooperation between Washington and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which comprises 11 member states. He proposed creating a practical structure to coordinate joint military initiatives in the coming years.
Speaking at a gathering of ASEAN defense ministers in Cebu City, Philippines, Hegseth sought to reassure Washington's partners across the broader Asia-Pacific region. He described them as “nations capable of defending their own sovereignty and contributing to the favorable balance of power that benefits us all.”
"The approach we're taking we describe as strong, quiet, and clear,” he said. “Strong enough to deter coercion and aggression, quiet enough to avoid needless escalation or public theatrics, and to let our actions speak for themselves. But clear enough that our friends, our partners, and potential adversaries understand precisely where the United States stands, and that we will defend our interests and the interests of our allies and partners. That is, by definition, peace through strength.”
“Deterrence is built on real capability and ready partnerships,” Hegseth said in a post on X, describing the discussions as “productive.”
“We are moving beyond words to practical cooperation along the First Island Chain—bolstering readiness to ensure peace through strength,” he added.
Earlier, Hegseth advocated establishing an “ambitious” framework for defense cooperation between Washington and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which comprises 11 member states. He proposed creating a practical structure to coordinate joint military initiatives in the coming years.
Speaking at a gathering of ASEAN defense ministers in Cebu City, Philippines, Hegseth sought to reassure Washington's partners across the broader Asia-Pacific region. He described them as “nations capable of defending their own sovereignty and contributing to the favorable balance of power that benefits us all.”
"The approach we're taking we describe as strong, quiet, and clear,” he said. “Strong enough to deter coercion and aggression, quiet enough to avoid needless escalation or public theatrics, and to let our actions speak for themselves. But clear enough that our friends, our partners, and potential adversaries understand precisely where the United States stands, and that we will defend our interests and the interests of our allies and partners. That is, by definition, peace through strength.”
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