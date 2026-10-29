Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
EU Calls for Unified Position After Nordic Leaders Speak with Putin

EU Calls for Unified Position After Nordic Leaders Speak with Putin


Date: 2026-10-29 02:54:00

(MENAFN) The European Union confirmed Wednesday that it had been notified in advance of a telephone conversation involving Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Russian President Vladimir Putin, while emphasizing the importance of maintaining a coordinated approach toward Moscow.

"We were informed before the call," European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho told journalists during a briefing in Brussels.

Pinho underlined that EU member states must present a consistent position when engaging with the Russian president, regardless of the format or participants involved in such discussions.

"What is important here is that we keep a united message with this regard, with whatever talks are held with President Putin. Now, with regard to upcoming discussions, we have no further information to share at this point," said Pinho.

Another Commission spokesperson, Christian Wigand, reaffirmed the bloc's support for Ukraine, arguing that Moscow had demonstrated "no signs of willingness" to bring the war to an end. He added that diplomatic initiatives remained part of ongoing efforts to address the conflict.

The comments followed a telephone conversation on Tuesday between Stubb, Store and Putin, which prompted criticism from several European leaders, including officials from Denmark, Estonia, Sweden and Lithuania.

MENAFN29102026000045017640ID1111882868


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search