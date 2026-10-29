EU Calls for Unified Position After Nordic Leaders Speak with Putin
(MENAFN) The European Union confirmed Wednesday that it had been notified in advance of a telephone conversation involving Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Russian President Vladimir Putin, while emphasizing the importance of maintaining a coordinated approach toward Moscow.
"We were informed before the call," European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho told journalists during a briefing in Brussels.
Pinho underlined that EU member states must present a consistent position when engaging with the Russian president, regardless of the format or participants involved in such discussions.
"What is important here is that we keep a united message with this regard, with whatever talks are held with President Putin. Now, with regard to upcoming discussions, we have no further information to share at this point," said Pinho.
Another Commission spokesperson, Christian Wigand, reaffirmed the bloc's support for Ukraine, arguing that Moscow had demonstrated "no signs of willingness" to bring the war to an end. He added that diplomatic initiatives remained part of ongoing efforts to address the conflict.
The comments followed a telephone conversation on Tuesday between Stubb, Store and Putin, which prompted criticism from several European leaders, including officials from Denmark, Estonia, Sweden and Lithuania.
"We were informed before the call," European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho told journalists during a briefing in Brussels.
Pinho underlined that EU member states must present a consistent position when engaging with the Russian president, regardless of the format or participants involved in such discussions.
"What is important here is that we keep a united message with this regard, with whatever talks are held with President Putin. Now, with regard to upcoming discussions, we have no further information to share at this point," said Pinho.
Another Commission spokesperson, Christian Wigand, reaffirmed the bloc's support for Ukraine, arguing that Moscow had demonstrated "no signs of willingness" to bring the war to an end. He added that diplomatic initiatives remained part of ongoing efforts to address the conflict.
The comments followed a telephone conversation on Tuesday between Stubb, Store and Putin, which prompted criticism from several European leaders, including officials from Denmark, Estonia, Sweden and Lithuania.
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