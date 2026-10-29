Italy Urges Israel’s Next Government to Pursue Peace
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed hope Wednesday that Israel’s next government would prioritize peace efforts, stressing the need for an agreement that safeguards Israel’s security while paving the way for an independent Palestinian state.
Commenting on the Israeli elections during the Confindustria Energia assembly in Rome, Tajani said the final results should be awaited before drawing conclusions.
“Let’s see the final results,” he said.
Tajani voiced hope that the incoming Israeli administration would support an agreement concerning the Strait of Hormuz while working toward a lasting settlement that guarantees Israel’s security.
He also emphasized the importance of establishing a Palestinian state capable of living peacefully alongside Israel, with both sides recognizing each other.
Preliminary election projections indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political bloc would secure 54 seats in the 120-member Knesset, falling seven seats short of the 61 required to form a parliamentary majority, with 84.5% of ballots counted.
The opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot was projected to obtain 49 seats, while predominantly Arab parties were expected to win the remaining 17.
Within the Arab representation, the Joint List was forecast to receive 11 seats, while the United Arab List, also known as Ra’am, was projected to secure six.
Commenting on the Israeli elections during the Confindustria Energia assembly in Rome, Tajani said the final results should be awaited before drawing conclusions.
“Let’s see the final results,” he said.
Tajani voiced hope that the incoming Israeli administration would support an agreement concerning the Strait of Hormuz while working toward a lasting settlement that guarantees Israel’s security.
He also emphasized the importance of establishing a Palestinian state capable of living peacefully alongside Israel, with both sides recognizing each other.
Preliminary election projections indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political bloc would secure 54 seats in the 120-member Knesset, falling seven seats short of the 61 required to form a parliamentary majority, with 84.5% of ballots counted.
The opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot was projected to obtain 49 seats, while predominantly Arab parties were expected to win the remaining 17.
Within the Arab representation, the Joint List was forecast to receive 11 seats, while the United Arab List, also known as Ra’am, was projected to secure six.
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