Armenia Rules Out Return to Russia-Led CSTO Alliance
(MENAFN) Armenia has ruled out rejoining the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan confirming Wednesday that Yerevan has no plans to resume participation in the military alliance.
Speaking at a press conference in the Armenian capital, Mirzoyan said the country had already withdrawn from the organization's activities and would maintain its current position.
“We stopped participating in the work of this structure a long time ago, froze our membership, and we will not change our position. We do not see ourselves returning to the CSTO,” he said.
The statement comes after CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov indicated that members could discuss Armenia's possible expulsion during a Collective Security Council meeting scheduled to take place in Moscow on Nov. 11, 2026.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also expressed support for the country's removal from the organization, stating that his government does not intend to deepen its involvement in the alliance over the next five years.
Armenia suspended its participation in the CSTO in 2024. In December of that year, Pashinyan declared that relations between Yerevan and the organization had reached a point from which there was no return.
Speaking at a press conference in the Armenian capital, Mirzoyan said the country had already withdrawn from the organization's activities and would maintain its current position.
“We stopped participating in the work of this structure a long time ago, froze our membership, and we will not change our position. We do not see ourselves returning to the CSTO,” he said.
The statement comes after CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov indicated that members could discuss Armenia's possible expulsion during a Collective Security Council meeting scheduled to take place in Moscow on Nov. 11, 2026.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also expressed support for the country's removal from the organization, stating that his government does not intend to deepen its involvement in the alliance over the next five years.
Armenia suspended its participation in the CSTO in 2024. In December of that year, Pashinyan declared that relations between Yerevan and the organization had reached a point from which there was no return.
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