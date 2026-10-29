Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Saudi Air Defenses Down Houthi Missile Aimed at Eastern Province

Saudi Air Defenses Down Houthi Missile Aimed at Eastern Province


Date: 2026-10-29 02:52:08

(MENAFN) Saudi air defenses shot down a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi group toward the kingdom’s Eastern Province in the early hours of Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition said.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a post on the US social media platform X. He gave no further details and reported no casualties or damage.

Ahead of the announcement, Saudi Civil Defense sounded an early warning alert across the Eastern Province over an unspecified threat. It later declared the all-clear for both the Eastern Province and Najran.

The strike attempt is the third in as many days. On Wednesday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile fired at the western city of Taif.

Late Tuesday, debris from two intercepted Houthi ballistic missiles fell on the capital, Riyadh, damaging a building, a construction project and a vehicle, according to Civil Defense. Its statement reported no casualties.

The back-to-back interceptions come as hostilities escalate between the Houthis and the coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition against the Houthis since March 2015, after the group seized the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country in 2014.

MENAFN29102026000045017169ID1111882865


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search