Saudi Air Defenses Down Houthi Missile Aimed at Eastern Province
(MENAFN) Saudi air defenses shot down a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi group toward the kingdom’s Eastern Province in the early hours of Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition said.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a post on the US social media platform X. He gave no further details and reported no casualties or damage.
Ahead of the announcement, Saudi Civil Defense sounded an early warning alert across the Eastern Province over an unspecified threat. It later declared the all-clear for both the Eastern Province and Najran.
The strike attempt is the third in as many days. On Wednesday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile fired at the western city of Taif.
Late Tuesday, debris from two intercepted Houthi ballistic missiles fell on the capital, Riyadh, damaging a building, a construction project and a vehicle, according to Civil Defense. Its statement reported no casualties.
The back-to-back interceptions come as hostilities escalate between the Houthis and the coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition against the Houthis since March 2015, after the group seized the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country in 2014.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a post on the US social media platform X. He gave no further details and reported no casualties or damage.
Ahead of the announcement, Saudi Civil Defense sounded an early warning alert across the Eastern Province over an unspecified threat. It later declared the all-clear for both the Eastern Province and Najran.
The strike attempt is the third in as many days. On Wednesday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile fired at the western city of Taif.
Late Tuesday, debris from two intercepted Houthi ballistic missiles fell on the capital, Riyadh, damaging a building, a construction project and a vehicle, according to Civil Defense. Its statement reported no casualties.
The back-to-back interceptions come as hostilities escalate between the Houthis and the coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition against the Houthis since March 2015, after the group seized the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country in 2014.
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