Yemen’s Taiz: Over 135,000 Displaced, 79 Civilians Killed in 2 Months
(MENAFN) More than 135,000 people were driven from their homes in Yemen’s southwestern Taiz province in about two months, a government minister said Wednesday. Official figures also put civilian casualties at 79 killed and 206 wounded.
Social Affairs and Labor Minister Mukhtar Omar Saleh Al-Yafei released the data at a news conference in Aden, the country’s temporary capital, according to a state news agency.
The tally spans Aug. 10 to Oct. 15, a stretch of intensified fighting and a blockade the government blames on the Houthi group, which it accuses of choking off parts of the province.
Field monitors recorded 19,600 displaced families, totaling 135,587 people. Of those, 52,979 were children, Al-Yafei said.
His ministry logged 494 violations against civilians over the same period, including the deaths and injuries. Reported damage includes 56 homes, 12 schools, eight health facilities, and 10 roads and bridges, in addition to other property and public services.
Al-Yafei urged a wider humanitarian response to close funding gaps and shortfalls in basic services.
Taiz Governor Nabil Shamsan said more than 1.3 million people live in the six districts hit by the siege, and shelling has damaged or destroyed roughly 676 homes. He warned that services at 12 hospitals and 18 health centers are at risk. In Houthi-held districts, 120 health facilities have shut down completely and 66 more are operating only partially, disrupting care for over 186,000 children under five and nearly 23,000 pregnant women.
Taiz is Yemen’s most populous province and remains split between government forces and the Houthis. Government forces hold Taiz city, the provincial capital, along with other areas.
Fighting between government troops and the Houthis flared again in July, concentrated in Taiz and Lahj, killing and wounding thousands, according to UN reports.
Yemen has been at war since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
Social Affairs and Labor Minister Mukhtar Omar Saleh Al-Yafei released the data at a news conference in Aden, the country’s temporary capital, according to a state news agency.
The tally spans Aug. 10 to Oct. 15, a stretch of intensified fighting and a blockade the government blames on the Houthi group, which it accuses of choking off parts of the province.
Field monitors recorded 19,600 displaced families, totaling 135,587 people. Of those, 52,979 were children, Al-Yafei said.
His ministry logged 494 violations against civilians over the same period, including the deaths and injuries. Reported damage includes 56 homes, 12 schools, eight health facilities, and 10 roads and bridges, in addition to other property and public services.
Al-Yafei urged a wider humanitarian response to close funding gaps and shortfalls in basic services.
Taiz Governor Nabil Shamsan said more than 1.3 million people live in the six districts hit by the siege, and shelling has damaged or destroyed roughly 676 homes. He warned that services at 12 hospitals and 18 health centers are at risk. In Houthi-held districts, 120 health facilities have shut down completely and 66 more are operating only partially, disrupting care for over 186,000 children under five and nearly 23,000 pregnant women.
Taiz is Yemen’s most populous province and remains split between government forces and the Houthis. Government forces hold Taiz city, the provincial capital, along with other areas.
Fighting between government troops and the Houthis flared again in July, concentrated in Taiz and Lahj, killing and wounding thousands, according to UN reports.
Yemen has been at war since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
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