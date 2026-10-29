Kazakhstan Seizes Opportunity to Become Major Eurasian Logistics Hub
(MENAFN) Kazakhstan has a historic opportunity to establish itself as a major logistics center connecting Europe and Asia, as growing vulnerabilities along maritime shipping routes increase the importance of land-based transport corridors, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Wednesday.
In a televised address to the nation, Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan's strategic position in international freight transportation, noting that approximately 85% of cargo moving between China and Europe travels through the country.
“Global logistics has entered a period of large-scale transformation and accelerated development,” he said, urging the expansion of domestic logistics companies, freight distribution centers and manufacturing facilities near major transportation hubs.
Tokayev also pointed to mounting uncertainty in international affairs, citing deteriorating trust between major powers and the weakening influence of international institutions. He stressed that Kazakhstan must maintain its domestic reform agenda while reinforcing national sovereignty.
On nuclear energy, the president said construction of the country's first nuclear power station, Balhash, could begin in 2027. He added that an agreement to advance cooperation on a second facility, Moyynkum, could also be signed during the same year.
Tokayev further proposed creating a strategic uranium reserve to secure long-term nuclear fuel supplies for the country's planned power plants. He called on international partners to contribute technology and support the development of advanced, high-tech industries.
In a televised address to the nation, Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan's strategic position in international freight transportation, noting that approximately 85% of cargo moving between China and Europe travels through the country.
“Global logistics has entered a period of large-scale transformation and accelerated development,” he said, urging the expansion of domestic logistics companies, freight distribution centers and manufacturing facilities near major transportation hubs.
Tokayev also pointed to mounting uncertainty in international affairs, citing deteriorating trust between major powers and the weakening influence of international institutions. He stressed that Kazakhstan must maintain its domestic reform agenda while reinforcing national sovereignty.
On nuclear energy, the president said construction of the country's first nuclear power station, Balhash, could begin in 2027. He added that an agreement to advance cooperation on a second facility, Moyynkum, could also be signed during the same year.
Tokayev further proposed creating a strategic uranium reserve to secure long-term nuclear fuel supplies for the country's planned power plants. He called on international partners to contribute technology and support the development of advanced, high-tech industries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment