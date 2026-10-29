Sudan Accuses Ethiopia of Drone Launches as 6 Power Stations Hit
(MENAFN) Sudan has accused Ethiopia of letting its territory serve as a staging ground for drones used in recent strikes on Sudanese soil. A senior Foreign Ministry official branded the alleged launches “a dangerous development that could undermine security and stability in the region.”
Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Muawiya Osman Khalid made the claim at a seminar in Khartoum, hosted by a state news agency, on alleged Ethiopian backing for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to the agency’s report.
“Ethiopia has not been deterred and has continued its aggression against Sudan,” Khalid said.
He said Sudan reserves the right to defend itself and to keep the international community informed, and he called on international justice institutions to step in and stop the aggression.
Khalid drew a line between the Ethiopian government and its people, stressing that Sudan maintains good relations with the Ethiopian public. He accused the government, however, of continuing drone attacks on Sudanese civilians. Sudanese institutions, he added, are capable of protecting the country, and Khartoum will keep working to defend itself while taking its concerns to international forums.
His comments came after drones struck six electricity stations across Khartoum, Al-Jazira, Sennar and Al-Qadarif on Wednesday.
The Sudanese government has repeatedly alleged that Ethiopia backs the RSF and allows drones to take off from its territory. Addis Ababa has rejected the claims, saying it respects Sudan’s sovereignty.
The accusations come against the backdrop of a war that has gripped Sudan since April 2023, when the army and the RSF began fighting over plans to fold the paramilitary group into the military. According to UN and international estimates, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million, deepening famine and the wider humanitarian crisis nationwide.
Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Muawiya Osman Khalid made the claim at a seminar in Khartoum, hosted by a state news agency, on alleged Ethiopian backing for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to the agency’s report.
“Ethiopia has not been deterred and has continued its aggression against Sudan,” Khalid said.
He said Sudan reserves the right to defend itself and to keep the international community informed, and he called on international justice institutions to step in and stop the aggression.
Khalid drew a line between the Ethiopian government and its people, stressing that Sudan maintains good relations with the Ethiopian public. He accused the government, however, of continuing drone attacks on Sudanese civilians. Sudanese institutions, he added, are capable of protecting the country, and Khartoum will keep working to defend itself while taking its concerns to international forums.
His comments came after drones struck six electricity stations across Khartoum, Al-Jazira, Sennar and Al-Qadarif on Wednesday.
The Sudanese government has repeatedly alleged that Ethiopia backs the RSF and allows drones to take off from its territory. Addis Ababa has rejected the claims, saying it respects Sudan’s sovereignty.
The accusations come against the backdrop of a war that has gripped Sudan since April 2023, when the army and the RSF began fighting over plans to fold the paramilitary group into the military. According to UN and international estimates, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million, deepening famine and the wider humanitarian crisis nationwide.
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