Azerbaijan Raises Current Account Surplus Forecasts For 2026 And 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has revised upward its forecasts for the country's current account surplus in 2026 and 2027.

The Central Bank said the revision reflects high prices for major export commodities and continued positive trends in non-oil and gas exports of goods and services.

“According to the updated forecasts, Azerbaijan's current account surplus is expected to reach $8.5 billion, or more than 10% of GDP, in 2026 and $5.4 billion, or more than 6% of GDP, in 2027,” the CBA said.

The central bank noted that external sector indicators remain favorable.

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan recorded a foreign trade surplus of $10.5 billion in January-September 2026.

Preliminary data also show that the net balance of remittances - the difference between inflows and outflows - reached $830.5 million in the first nine months of the year, up 70% compared with the same period in 2025.