UKMTO Raises Piracy Alert After Suspicious Activity in Gulf of Aden
(MENAFN) The UK Maritime Trade Operations Center (UKMTO) issued a warning Wednesday about potential piracy in the Gulf of Aden following reports of suspicious movements near commercial shipping vessels.
In a statement posted on X, the agency said it had received information from multiple sources about unusual activity in the strategic waterway, which could indicate the presence of a group preparing to carry out pirate attacks.
UKMTO reported that several small boats had been observed operating close to merchant ships. One of the vessels was described as green and blue, carrying nine individuals and equipped with two ladders and a hook.
"Authorities are investigating," the agency said, urging ships passing through the area to remain vigilant and notify officials of any suspicious activity.
The agency did not disclose further information about the incidents or identify those involved.
In a statement posted on X, the agency said it had received information from multiple sources about unusual activity in the strategic waterway, which could indicate the presence of a group preparing to carry out pirate attacks.
UKMTO reported that several small boats had been observed operating close to merchant ships. One of the vessels was described as green and blue, carrying nine individuals and equipped with two ladders and a hook.
"Authorities are investigating," the agency said, urging ships passing through the area to remain vigilant and notify officials of any suspicious activity.
The agency did not disclose further information about the incidents or identify those involved.
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