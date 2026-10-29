China's Pinghu Strengthens Business Ties With Japan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PINGHU, China, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representatives from Pinghu, a manufacturing city in Zhejiang Province, China, attended a machine tool exhibition in Japan in October to introduce the city's CNC machine tool industry and its industrial supply chain.









Pinghu Economic Development Zones Map

The visit focused on presenting Pinghu's manufacturing sector to an international industry audience and exploring opportunities for business exchanges in the machine tool industry.

Located near Shanghai on the northern shore of Hangzhou Bay, Pinghu has developed a range of manufacturing industries, including CNC machine tools, automobile components, high-end new materials and aerospace equipment.

CNC machine tools are one of the city's key industries. At the exhibition, Pinghu representatives introduced the local industry chain and the city's role in the wider manufacturing network of the Yangtze River Delta.

The city covers 557 square kilometers of land and shares a 58-kilometer boundary with Shanghai. Its proximity to Shanghai and other industrial centers in eastern China supports connections with regional manufacturers, suppliers and business services.

In addition to machine tools, Pinghu's industrial base includes modern logistics, software and information technology, healthcare and other manufacturing-related sectors.

The Japan exhibition provided an opportunity for Pinghu to present its industrial capabilities to overseas businesses and strengthen communication with the international machine tool industry.

Pinghu plans to continue promoting its manufacturing industries through international exchanges and introducing opportunities for cooperation with overseas companies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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