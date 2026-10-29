Vistin Pharma ASA: Third Quarter And YTD 2026 Financial Results

Oslo, Norway, 29 October 2026

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) today announces its financial results for the third quarter and year to date 2026.

Revenue in the third quarter amounted to MNOK 108.4, compared to MNOK 108.8 in Q3 2025. Sales volume increased by 13%, offset by a significantly stronger NOK against EUR in the quarter compared to 2025, impacting sales in local currency.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 amounted to MNOK 321, compared to MNOK 342 in the corresponding period of 2025. On a currency-neutral basis, revenue was approximately flat in the period.

EBITDA for the third quarter was MNOK 19, compared to MNOK 28 in Q3 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, EBITDA amounted to MNOK 68, compared to MNOK 88 in the same period of 2025.

Net profit for the third quarter was MNOK 11, compared to MNOK 18.5 in Q3 2025. Vistin had no bank debt as of end of September and had a cash position of MNOK 22. The equity ratio was 78%.

The Board of Directors has resolved to pay an additional cash dividend of NOK 0.50 per share in November, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2026.

''We are continuing our sales volume growth focus in 2026, with volumes up 10% year to date compared to 2025 (+420 MT), onboarding new customer volume to utilize manufacturing capacity. Supported by strong cash conversion during 2026, we are also pleased to announce an additional cash dividend of NOK 0.50 per share to our shareholders in Q4.''

Magnus Tolleshaug, CEO

The third quarter presentation and conference call will be held today, 29 October 2026 at 08:30 CEST, and will be accessible through the following channels:

The conference call will be conducted in English.

The Q3 report and presentation are attached to this announcement. The report and a recording of the webcast will also be available on

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For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

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This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments



Vistin Pharma ASA Q3 report 2026_ Vistin Pharma ASA Q3 presentation 2026