Leagend Battery Monitors And Supercap Jump Starters Expand Battery-Service Opportunities

leagend battery monitor BMS100

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS400 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 with smart APP

leagend showcases ultra-low-power battery monitors and next-generation onboard SuperCap jump starters for aftermarket partners at AAPEX 2026.

- leagend management teamLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As a top manufacturer specializing in automotive battery testing and monitoring technologies, leagend will showcase the leagend Battery Monitor Series and the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series at AAPEX 2026, November 3–5, at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. Visitors can meet the leagend team at Booth V7315, Level 2, to explore the product ranges and discuss distribution, workshop and OEM/ODM opportunities.The two product lines address distinct needs across the automotive aftermarket. The leagend Battery Monitor Series helps users track battery condition between inspections through ultra-low-power monitoring and accessible battery data. Meanwhile, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series brings a new approach to starting assistance through permanently installed supercapacitor technology and intelligent control. For distributors, workshops and fleet-service providers, these products offer opportunities to expand existing portfolios and serve customers with different battery-care and vehicle-readiness needs.leagend Battery Monitors Turn Battery Data into Ongoing Service OpportunitiesA battery test captures battery condition at a particular moment, but that condition can change after a vehicle leaves the workshop. The leagend Battery Monitor Series helps keep battery information accessible between inspections. Its ultra-low-power design supports ongoing monitoring while adding very little electrical load to the battery, making it suitable for parked vehicles, dealer inventory, seasonal use and fleets that need better visibility between service visits.The leagend BM6 provides Bluetooth monitoring for compatible 12V lead-acid and LiFePO4 starting batteries. Through its mobile app, users can view battery voltage, charge information and temperature, review starting and charging activity, and check historical records. Monitoring and alerts can help identify unusual battery, starting or charging behavior. For battery retailers and repair workshops, the leagend BM6 creates an opportunity to extend customer service beyond a one-time battery test through connected monitoring and follow-up support.For applications requiring remote access, the leagend BMS100 uses 4G connectivity to make battery information available through a mobile app or web browser. It reports cold cranking amps (CCA), state of charge (SOC), state of health (SOH), internal resistance, voltage, temperature and historical data. Supporting compatible 12V and 24V battery applications, the leagend BMS100 helps distributors, service providers and fleet operators review battery condition without needing to be physically beside the vehicle.The leagend BM6 offers convenient local monitoring through Bluetooth, while the leagend BMS100 enables remote oversight through 4G. This gives distributors options for different customer requirements, while workshops and fleet-service providers can use battery data to support maintenance planning and ongoing service.leagend SuperCap Jump Starters Bring a New Generation of Starting Assistance OnboardWhat if starting assistance could stay with the vehicle instead of waiting in storage for an emergency? The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series is designed around this idea. Permanently installed on compatible vehicles, the system remains onboard and provides additional current during engine cranking. After installation, it manages its charging and standby operation, making starting assistance part of the vehicle's everyday setup rather than a device drivers need to retrieve and connect manually.The innovation lies in its supercapacitor-based design. Instead of relying on a built-in chemical battery to deliver the starting boost, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series stores energy in supercapacitors and releases it rapidly when assistance is needed. Combined with permanent installation, this design offers a different approach to starting support and gives distributors and workshops a distinctive product to introduce to their customers.The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series takes this concept further with AI Self-Learning Mode. After installation, the system observes the vehicle's voltage and cranking behavior, establishes a vehicle-specific baseline and determines when starting assistance is required. This enables automatic assistance without requiring drivers to retrieve, connect and operate a separate booster for each start. For aftermarket partners, the combination of supercapacitor technology, intelligent control and permanent installation creates a compelling product proposition beyond conventional portable jump starters.Its functionality extends beyond engine cranking. In Drive Mode, the supercapacitor bank acts as a fast-response energy buffer while the engine is running, helping manage brief voltage fluctuations and sudden electrical loads. The companion Smart App allows users to check battery voltage, charge level, temperature, supercapacitor status, starting activity and historical records. For workshops and fleet-service teams, this connected visibility provides additional information for customer support and vehicle-service management.The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series also helps share the starting load with the vehicle's original battery. By contributing current during engine cranking, the system is designed to reduce repeated high-current stress on the battery and help extend its service life. This adds a longer-term battery-care benefit to the convenience of permanently installed starting assistance.Reliable performance in demanding climates is another important advantage. The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series is engineered to provide stable, reliable performance across an operating temperature range of −40°C to 80°C, including in severe cold. This makes the series particularly relevant to winter markets, commercial fleets and vehicles exposed to significant temperature changes. For distributors and fleet-equipment suppliers, dependable low-temperature performance is a practical advantage when serving customers who require starting support in challenging operating conditions.The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series covers multiple vehicle applications. The leagend JS200 and leagend JS300 serve compatible passenger cars and SUVs, while the leagend JS400 addresses more demanding applications, including larger-displacement and performance vehicles. The leagend JS600 extends onboard SuperCap starting assistance to compatible 24V trucks and buses. This range gives distributors options across passenger and commercial vehicle segments and creates installation opportunities for workshops serving suitable vehicles.Product Opportunities for Automotive Aftermarket PartnersThe leagend Battery Monitor Series and the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series serve different customer needs and can be evaluated independently for each market. The leagend Battery Monitor Series supports ongoing battery monitoring and service follow-up through ultra-low-power operation and accessible battery data. The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series introduces next-generation supercapacitor technology, permanent installation, AI self-learning, Smart App monitoring and reliable performance across a wide temperature range.As a top manufacturer with R&D and manufacturing capabilities, leagend works with distributors, importers, wholesalers, workshop-equipment suppliers and automotive brands on product sourcing, distribution, private-label programs and OEM/ODM cooperation. Partners can explore product selection according to their target vehicle segments, local market requirements and business objectives.Bring Your Market Opportunities to leagend at AAPEX 2026Looking to expand your battery-care portfolio, introduce a new category of onboard starting assistance, or identify products for your next distribution or private-label program? Meet leagend at Booth V7315, Level 2, The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, November 3–5, 2026.The leagend team welcomes discussions with distributors, importers, wholesalers, workshop-equipment suppliers, fleet-service providers and automotive brands. Bring your target markets, vehicle applications and product requirements to explore suitable models, evaluate sample opportunities and discuss distribution or OEM/ODM cooperation.To arrange a business meeting before the show, contact... and include your company name, target market and areas of interest. This will help the team prepare for a more focused discussion of your product and business requirements.About leagendleagend is a top manufacturer specializing in automotive battery testing and monitoring technologies and related automotive electronics. Its portfolio includes battery testers, battery monitors, chargers, SuperCap jump starters, OBD II diagnostic tools and thermal imaging products. leagend works with international distributors, importers, wholesalers and automotive brands through product sourcing, distribution, private-label programs and OEM/ODM cooperation.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+86 755 8282 1859

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leagend Battery Monitors and SuperCap Jump Starters Expand Battery-Service Opportunities News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 29, 2026, 06:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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