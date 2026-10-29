Gatestone Group To Help UK Businesses Set Up In The UAE And Saudi Arabia At The Business Show London 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Gatestone Group exhibits at The Business Show London, ExCeL, 11 to 12 November 2026, stand B1800, helping UK businesses set up in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gatestone Group, a business setup and market entry consultancy with offices in London, Dubai and Riyadh, will exhibit at The Business Show London 2026 at ExCeL London on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 November 2026, on stand B1800. Visitors can speak with Gatestone's UK and UAE team about setting up a business in the UAE from the UK or Saudi Arabia from UK, choosing between a free zone and the mainland, residency visas, bank accounts, tax registration and ongoing compliance. Entry to the show is free with registration.Why UK businesses are looking at the UAE and Saudi ArabiaTrade between the UK and the Gulf continues at scale. According to the Department for Business and Trade, UK and UAE trade was worth £25.2 billion in the four quarters to the end of the first quarter of 2026, up 3.9% on the previous year, and UK and Saudi Arabia trade was worth £13.4 billion over the same period, down 15.5%.UK companies are also joining Dubai's chamber of commerce in large numbers. The Dubai Media Office reported that 2,733 UK companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2025, placing the UK fourth among the nationalities of new members. Across the UAE, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism reported around 250,000 new companies set up in 2025.The UAE offers foreign owners full ownership in its free zones and, since 2021, for most mainland activities, according to the UAE Government portal. UAE corporate tax is charged at 0% on taxable income up to AED 375,000 (about £76,600) and 9% above that, under Cabinet Decision No. 116 of 2022. The UK and the UAE have had a double taxation convention in force since 25 December 2016.In Saudi Arabia, more than 750 international companies have joined the Regional Headquarters Programme, against a 2030 target of 500, according to the Ministry of Investment (August 2026). Saudi Arabia's accession to the Apostille Convention, in force since December 2022, means a UK FCDO apostille is enough for UK public documents used for Saudi company setup while living in the UK, which removes a step that previously ran through the Saudi Embassy. Documents not in Arabic still need translation by a court-licensed Arabic translator.What visitors to stand B1800 can expectGatestone Group's team at ExCeL London will cover:- UAE company formation: comparing free zones such as DAFZ, RAKEZ and others with a Dubai mainland licence, based on activity, visas and office needs.- Saudi Arabia market entry: MISA licensing, commercial registration, the General Manager's Iqama and Saudi Premium Residency routes.- Residency and visas: investor, employee and dependant visas in the UAE, and residence options in Saudi Arabia.- Tax and compliance: UAE corporate tax and VAT registration, Saudi ZATCA registration, beneficial ownership registers, accounting and annual renewals.- Document preparation in the UK: FCDO apostille and attestation steps for UK company and personal documents.- Legal services: contracts, trademark registration, wills and powers of attorney.QuotesRehan Abid, Senior Market Entry Consultant and Managing Director UAE at Gatestone Group, said:“Most UK business owners we meet already know the Gulf is open to them. What they want is a clear answer on which licence fits their activity, how many visas they need, what it costs each year and how long it takes. At stand B1800 we will sit down with visitors and work through those questions for the UAE and Saudi Arabia, using their own plans.”Hafsa Hussain, Managing Director UK at Gatestone Group, said:“Our London office works with UK companies at every stage, from early research to opening a bank account in Dubai or Riyadh. The Business Show London puts us in the same room as thousands of UK founders and SME owners, and we want each of them to leave with a practical next step, whether that is a setup plan, a document checklist or a quote.”Frequently asked questionsWhen and where is The Business Show London 2026? The Business Show London 2026 takes place at ExCeL London on Wednesday 11 November (10am to 5pm) and Thursday 12 November 2026 (10am to 4pm). The nearest station is Custom House, served by the Elizabeth line and DLR.Where can I find Gatestone Group at the show? Gatestone Group is exhibiting at The Business Show London on stand B1800 on both days.Is The Business Show London free to attend? Yes. The organiser, Business Show Media Ltd, offers free tickets through registration on co.Can a UK citizen own 100% of a company in the UAE? Yes, in most cases. UAE free zones allow full foreign ownership, and since 2021 most mainland activities also allow it. A short list of activities with strategic impact, such as banking, defence and telecommunications, can carry ownership limits.Do UK businesses pay tax in the UAE? A UAE company registers for corporate tax, which is 0% on taxable income up to AED 375,000 and 9% above that. A Qualifying Free Zone Person can pay 0% on qualifying income if it meets the conditions. A company managed and controlled from the UK can still be UK tax resident, so UK owners should take tax advice on where decisions are made.How can I speak to Gatestone Group before the show? Visitors can book a meeting at stand B1800 in advance through gatestonegroup/uk/ or the contact form on Gatestone Group's exhibitor page on co.About Gatestone GroupGatestone Group is a business setup and corporate services consultancy that helps entrepreneurs and companies launch and grow in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the wider GCC and the UK. Its services cover company formation, licensing, jurisdiction selection, market entry, residency and visas, accounting, tax, compliance, PRO and GRO support, legal services and Saudi real estate support. Gatestone Group is headquartered in Dubai at Al Saqr Business Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road, with offices in London at 45 Albemarle Street, W1S 4JL, and in Riyadh at Level 18, Al Faisaliah Tower, Olaya. Gatestone Group is rated 4.7 on Trustpilot.

Mahmood Tassadaq

Gatestone Group UK Limited

+44 7385 807875

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Gatestone Group to Help UK Businesses Set Up in the UAE and Saudi Arabia at The Business Show London 2026 News Provided By Gatestone Group UK Limited October 29, 2026, 06:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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