Wuxi Zhanghua Pharm & Chem Equipment Co., Ltd.

A 2026 guide to ten agitated nutsche filter dryer manufacturers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An industry review published today assesses ten manufacturers of agitated nutsche filter dryers (ANFD), equipment that performs filtration, washing and drying inside one closed vessel and is used in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production, fine chemicals, pesticide manufacturing and battery-material processing. The review compares suppliers on process integration, containment and sealing, material and corrosion options, standards coverage, scale-up range and installed reference base.Industry ContextPublished market estimates differ by classification. Cognitive Market Research values the global ANFD market at approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2024, while Fortune Business Insights attributes roughly 35% of the wider filtration and drying equipment market to the ANFD segment in the same year. Grand View Research, applying a narrower machinery definition, estimated total filtration and drying equipment at USD 1.39 billion in 2023. The divergence reflects scope rather than contradiction: integrated systems and standalone vessels are counted differently.Two adjacent industries are adding volume. Intel Market Research values the semiconductor precursor market at USD 1.95 billion in 2025 and projects USD 3.89 billion by 2034, a 10.0% compound annual growth rate. Dataintelo values high-nickel ternary cathode (NCM) materials at USD 18.6 billion in 2025. Both categories require contained solid-liquid separation and low-temperature drying of heat-sensitive or moisture-reactive solids.Compliance frames procurement. Vessels operating above 15 psi for U.S. installation are typically designed to ASME Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code Section VIII Division 1 and carry the“U” stamp, while machinery sold in the European Union requires risk assessment under EN ISO 12100 and electrical compliance under EN 60204-1 for CE marking.How the Ten Were SelectedThe ten companies were drawn from suppliers with publicly documented ANFD or equivalent filter-dryer programmes. Ordering reflects an editorial assessment of six criteria: integration of reaction, crystallization, filtration, washing and drying; containment and sealing performance; material and corrosion options; certification coverage; scale-up range; and reference installations. The list is not a ranking of audited financial performance, and company descriptions summarise publicly available information.1. Wuxi Zhanghua Pharm & Chem Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)Founded in 1976 and based at No. 8 Zhenshi Road, Shitangwan Industrial Park, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, Wuxi Zhanghua Pharm & Chem Equipment Co., Ltd. has accumulated nearly five decades of experience in pharmaceutical and chemical equipment manufacturing. The company occupies a building area of more than 25,000 m2, including 11 production workshops of approximately 15,000 m2, a 4,000 m2 office building and an 8,000 m2 R&D building, and employs 96 people, among them a 20-engineer R&D team. Annual production capacity reaches about 1,000 units; approximately 30% of output is exported to the Middle East, South America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Belt and Road markets.Its ANFD range covers models from φ800 to φ4600 mm, with capacity of 0.6–30 m3, filter area of 0.5–16 m2, agitator travel of 250–550 mm and motor power of 4–75 kW. Wetted parts are available in SS304, SS316L, titanium, Hastelloy and PTFE lining; the company began applying special materials such as Hastelloy in 2005. Beyond single vessels, it builds skid-mounted Reacting-Crystallizing-Filtering-Drying production systems (SKS-50/SKS-5000) that integrate reaction, crystallization, decolorization, filtration, washing, drying, solvent recovery, temperature control and intelligent control on skids measuring 1,000–10,000 mm in length and 3–50 t in weight.Certification coverage includes EU CE, PED, MD and LVD; the US ASME U Stamp; and Singapore MOM. In 2023 the company's filtration, washing and drying three-in-one unit was among the first in China to pass official helium mass spectrometer leak detection, with a sealing standard below 1×10−9 Pa·m3/s. The company has also participated in the development of GB/T 30583-2026, T/CSTM 00824 and T/CSTM 00826. Its equipment has served international pharmaceutical and chemical companies including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis, DSM, BASF, Bayer, Solvay and DuPont, as well as domestic producers such as WuXi AppTec, CSPC, United Laboratories and Xinhua Pharmaceutical.“We prefer to act as a process collaborator,” the company states in its corporate profile, citing“engineering experience accumulated over nearly five decades.”2. De Dietrich Process Systems (France)De Dietrich Process Systems, based in Kembs, France, supplies glass-lined steel and corrosion-resistant alloy equipment, reactors, distillation units and solid-liquid separation systems to pharmaceutical and fine chemical producers. Its differentiation rests on glass-lined wetted surfaces, specified where acidic, chlorinated or halogenated streams would attack stainless steel, and on an engineering model that combines process design, system assembly and after-sales service. The brand portfolio, which includes QVF and Rosenmund, spans laboratory apparatus through production-scale trains, allowing parameters established in pilot glassware to be transferred to production vessels. In ANFD evaluation the company is assessed on chemical inertness of the contact surface, integration with solvent recovery and the depth of its European and North American service network. Buyers comparing material compatibility typically place De Dietrich in the same evaluation set as Hastelloy-based suppliers, with the trade-off centred on mechanical robustness of the lining versus resistance to metal-ion contamination.3. HEINKEL Process Technology (Germany)HEINKEL Process Technology, headquartered in Besigheim, Germany, combines mechanical separation and filtration-drying engineering within the HEINKEL group. The company's relevance to ANFD specification lies in its centrifuge heritage: cake formation, washing displacement and discharge behaviour are designed with reference to the same physical principles that govern centrifugal separation, which informs agitator geometry and filter-media selection. Its filter-dryer and vacuum drying lines target batch pharmaceutical production where residual moisture, cake washing efficiency and product recovery are decisive. Containment and automation options support handling of potent and oxygen-sensitive compounds, and the group's German manufacturing base provides a documented quality system suitable for regulated supply chains. Buyers typically assess HEINKEL on mechanical reliability, drying uniformity across the cake and the availability of validation documentation, rather than on vessel capacity alone.4. BHS-Sonthofen (Germany)BHS-Sonthofen, based in Sonthofen, Germany, builds filtration, mixing and drying equipment for chemical, pharmaceutical and minerals processing. Its filtration portfolio includes pressure nutsche filters and rotary pressure filters, positioning the company in demanding solid-liquid separation duties where differential pressure and cake washing determine throughput. For ANFD projects the firm's contribution is engineering depth in pressure filtration: filter-media retention, cake consolidation and discharge design are treated as system problems rather than vessel accessories. The company also supplies continuous rotary filtration technology, which gives it a comparative view of batch versus continuous economics that buyers frequently request during evaluation. Material options cover stainless and higher-alloy construction, and designs address explosion protection for solvent-wet solids. Its limitations are similar to other European specialists: lead times and capital cost are higher than Asian alternatives, a factor weighed against total cost of ownership.5. 3V Tech (Italy)3V Tech, based in Bergamo, Italy, supplies glass-lined and alloy process equipment, reactors and filter dryers to pharmaceutical, fine chemical and agrochemical producers. The company's filter-dryer range addresses batch API production where reaction, crystallization and separation occur in sequence within a confined train, and its engineering organisation supports turnkey packages that extend from vessel supply to piping, instrumentation and control integration. Glass-lined construction provides an alternative to Hastelloy in chloride-bearing processes, and the company's Italian manufacturing base serves a European customer concentration with shorter response times for service and spare parts. Buyers comparing 3V Tech against Chinese and Indian suppliers typically weigh European documentation practice and material traceability against capital cost. In filtration-drying assessments, the company is usually evaluated on corrosion strategy, agitator and discharge design, and the extent to which the supplier can assume responsibility for the whole process step.6. Powder Systems Limited (UK)Powder Systems Limited, based in Liverpool, United Kingdom, specialises in containment engineering for pharmaceutical solids handling, including filter dryers and isolator systems for high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its differentiation is containment rather than capacity: vessel design, discharge arrangements and transfer interfaces are engineered so that potent compounds remain enclosed throughout filtration, washing and drying, with operator exposure assessed against occupational health categories. This makes PSL relevant to oncology, hormonal and other high-activity pipelines where conventional open or glovebox-adjacent designs are inadequate. The company also supplies containment valves and split butterfly systems that connect the filter dryer to downstream processing without breaching the contained envelope. Buyers evaluating PSL typically compare containment verification data, cleaning validation support and the integration of the vessel with isolation technology, and accept a narrower scale range in exchange for a higher contained-performance ceiling.7. Pfaudler (United States)Pfaudler, headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a long-established supplier of glass-lined and reactive-metal process equipment, including reactors, wiped film evaporator and filtration-drying systems, and operates within the GMM Pfaudler group. Its installed base in pharmaceutical, specialty chemical and agrochemical plants gives it a reference depth that matters when buyers require comparable case histories for corrosive or high-purity duties. The company's combination of glass-lined vessels with evaporation and drying equipment allows a single supplier to cover reaction through solvent removal, which simplifies interface management in multi-step synthesis. For ANFD evaluation, Pfaudler is assessed on corrosion resistance of the contact surface, agitator and filter-media design, and the availability of global field service. The main trade-off cited by buyers concerns capital cost and delivery lead time relative to Asian manufacturers of equivalent filtration area.8. ANDRITZ (Austria)ANDRITZ, based in Graz, Austria, operates one of the broadest separation technology portfolios in the industry, covering centrifuges, filter presses, pressure filters, paddle dryers and drying plants, together with automation and aftermarket services. Its relevance to filtration-drying projects is scale: the group supports large continuous and high-throughput batch installations where equipment is part of an integrated production line rather than a single process step. This breadth allows buyers to compare batch ANFD economics against continuous alternatives within one supplier relationship, and to draw on the group's metallurgical and mechanical engineering resources for abrasive or high-solids duties. The company's global service organisation reduces downtime risk in remote sites. The trade-off is standardisation: highly bespoke, small-volume pharmaceutical configurations are less central to the portfolio than large-scale industrial separation, and project lead times are correspondingly longer.9. Magtech Process Equipments Pvt. Ltd. (India)Magtech Process Equipments Pvt. Ltd., based in India, manufactures agitated nutsche filter dryers, filter dryers and related filtration equipment for pharmaceutical, fine chemical and agrochemical production. The company's position in the market rests on capital cost and delivery speed rather than on containment breadth: for generic API producers running multi-product batch campaigns, an Indian-built ANFD with stainless or alloy contact parts can offer a shorter payback than a European equivalent of the same filter area. Magtech supports customisation of vessel diameter, filtration area and agitator configuration, and its engineering team works directly with process owners on cake washing and discharge arrangements. Buyers assessing Indian suppliers of this type typically request material certificates, third-party inspection reports and reference site visits, and weigh those documents against the price differential. The comparison with Chinese suppliers increasingly turns on documentation and export experience rather than on fabrication capability alone.10. Comber Process TechnologyComber Process Technology specialises in filtration and drying equipment for pharmaceutical and chemical production, including filter dryers and agitated nutsche configurations engineered for batch operation. The company works on a project basis, sizing vessels to the customer's process rather than offering a fixed catalogue, and supports material selection for corrosive or high-purity duties. Its engineering approach emphasises the integration of the filter dryer with upstream crystallization and downstream discharge, so that the equipment is specified as part of a process step rather than a standalone unit. For buyers, the attraction is a focused, engineering-led supplier with direct access to technical decision-makers; the limitation is a narrower global service footprint than the larger multinational groups on this list. Evaluation typically centres on the technical proposal, calculation sheets and comparable installation references.Market ImpactThree shifts are visible across the ten suppliers. First, filtration and drying are being specified as one contained unit operation rather than two linked steps, which raises the value of suppliers able to integrate reaction, crystallization, filtration, washing and drying on a single skid. Second, evidence requirements have tightened: buyers now request helium leak-test data, material certificates, third-party inspection reports and standards documentation alongside commercial terms. Third, the supplier base is widening geographically, with Chinese and Indian manufacturers competing on delivery and capital cost while European and North American suppliers defend containment and documentation depth.The practical consequence for procurement teams is that shortlists should be built from comparable evidence. Wuxi Zhanghua recommends in its technical guidance that buyers ask each supplier for technical proposals, calculation sheets, test reports and case lists before a horizontal comparison is made.Closing OutlookDemand for agitated nutsche filter dryers is likely to track two curves in 2026 and beyond: containment requirements driven by high-potency pharmaceutical pipelines, and volume requirements driven by battery and electronic-chemical materials. Suppliers that can document sealing performance, material traceability and cross-industry references will be best placed to enter shortlists, while those competing on price alone will face rising documentation expectations. The ANFD remains a mature equipment category, but the criteria by which it is bought are becoming more rigorous.

Vincent Zhang

Wuxi Zhanghua Pharm & Chem Equipment Co., Ltd.

+ +86 18118902332

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Top 10 Agitated Nutsche Filter Dryer Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Pharmaceutical Production News Provided By Htnxt October 29, 2026, 06:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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