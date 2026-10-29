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Two Epstein Protesters Jolt Trump’s Ohio Rally; He Fires Back

Two Epstein Protesters Jolt Trump’s Ohio Rally; He Fires Back


Date: 2026-10-29 02:45:41

(MENAFN) Two separate protesters disrupted a rally by US President Donald Trump in Ohio on Wednesday, raising the case of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and prompting a heated response from the president.

The first interruption came just minutes into Trump’s remarks. The protester shouted: “Trump went on the Jeffrey Epstein plane!” The crowd booed as Trump turned to address the outburst.

Trump said he had thrown Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida more than two decades ago. “I threw Jeffrey Epstein out of a club 25 years ago because I thought he was a whack job. That was a great thing I did,” he said.

He rejected the suggestion that Epstein had traveled with him and tried to tie the financier to Democrats. “He never came up with me. You know who he came up with? All of the friends of the Democrats. He was a Democrat,” he said.

Trump also asserted that he had been “totally exonerated” in connection with Epstein. He then lashed out at the demonstrators, branding them “paid protesters” and “losers.”

The disruptions come as public pressure mounts for the release of Epstein-related records. Epstein was arrested on federal sex-trafficking charges in 2019 and died that year in a New York jail while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide.

Case files released so far have named prominent figures, among them Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and former Prince Andrew. Being named does not establish wrongdoing.

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