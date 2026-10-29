Delhi To Bar Non-BS-VI Vehicles From Outside City From Nov 1 As Pollution Curbs Kick In

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The National Capital will begin restricting the entry of vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards from November 1, as part of the government's measures to tackle rising pollution levels during the winter season.

The restriction will remain in force until January 31, 2027.

According to estimates from the transport department, more than 10 lakh vehicles across Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, do not meet the BS-VI emission standards.

The proposed restrictions could affect a significant number of commuters who regularly travel to the capital from neighbouring cities for work, business and other purposes.

In Gurugram and Faridabad, nearly two lakh vehicles fall short of the BS-VI norms, with around 70 per cent of them belonging to the BS-III and BS-IV categories. The two Haryana districts also have approximately 50,000 commercial vehicles that do not meet the prescribed emission standards, according to estimates cited in an NDTV report.

The number of non-compliant vehicles is even higher in Uttar Pradesh's adjoining urban centres. Noida and Greater Noida together account for more than four lakh vehicles that do not meet BS-VI standards. BS-IV vehicles make up over half of this category, with petrol-powered cars forming a major share of the total.

Ghaziabad also has around four lakh vehicles that fall below the BS-VI emission standards, a senior official said, highlighting the scale of the challenge for authorities seeking to limit the movement of more polluting vehicles into Delhi during the winter months.

However, the restriction will not cover every vehicle included in these estimates. Vehicles powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electricity have been exempted, along with ambulances, fire tenders and certain vehicles engaged in specified essential services. Vehicles registered outside Delhi that comply with BS-VI emission norms will also be permitted to enter the national Capital, according to the NDTV report.

The restrictions will specifically target non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi. Vehicles registered within the national Capital will not be covered by this particular provision, although other existing pollution-control measures and regulations governing vehicle age will continue to apply.

With the restrictions set to take effect from November 1, officials are preparing to strengthen enforcement at Delhi's entry points to prevent vehicles that do not meet the required emission standards from entering the city.

Authorities are planning to use technology-based monitoring systems to identify potentially non-compliant vehicles at border checkpoints and other strategic locations. Artificial Intelligence-powered Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will scan vehicle registration plates, helping officials flag vehicles for verification and enforcement action.

The monitoring system is expected to play a key role in identifying vehicles approaching the capital from neighbouring areas, particularly those travelling along heavily used routes connecting Delhi with Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

In addition to deploying surveillance technology, authorities are strengthening arrangements at entry points to facilitate physical checks and enforcement.