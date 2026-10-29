Viral! Man Mines Gold From River For Months To Create Perfect Engagement Ring For His Girlfriend

People usually spend lakhs to buy an engagement ring. Some pick a ring that fits their budget. But one guy did not go to a jewelry shop to get a ring for his girlfriend. He spent months panning for gold in rivers instead. He collected the gold himself, got a ring made out of it, and proposed to his girlfriend. This rare love story is grabbing everyone's attention right now.

Panning river gold for the perfect ring!

Jack Vulcani lives in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, USA. He decided to propose to his girlfriend JoAnn. He wanted to give her a very special gift. He got an idea to collect gold himself and make a ring, instead of buying a regular one from a store. Jack started panning for gold in different rivers across Colorado to turn this idea into reality. He collected tiny gold flakes from the river sand and mud one by one. This was not an easy job at all. He took several months just to collect enough gold.

Jack spoke to the local news media about this. He said,“I thought about this a lot. Finally, the idea of making the ring myself struck me. It felt like the best decision at that moment.” Collecting gold flakes took a lot of time. But Jack jokingly admitted that the challenge actually gave him more excitement.

A brand new experience for the jeweler too!

Jack finally collected enough gold after months of hard work. He decided to shape it into a ring. He reached out to Zach Allen, a jewelry maker in Wheat Ridge. Jack asked him to make an engagement ring using the gold he had collected. This unique request made Zach very curious. He had never received such a request before. Zach melted the gold and shaped it using a proper mold.

Jack watched his months of hard work slowly take the shape of a ring. It was an unforgettable moment for him. He felt extremely happy that his effort finally paid off when the ring was ready.

A surprise proposal on a hiking trip!

Jack kept the whole plan a complete secret from his girlfriend JoAnn even after the ring was ready. He took her out for a hiking trip later. He showed her a video on his mobile phone there. The video showed him panning for gold near a river.

JoAnn did not understand the video initially. She watched the gold panning clips and wondered what was so special about it. But she slowly understood Jack's real intention as the video went on. She became very emotional when she realized that he had collected the gold himself just to make a ring for her.

JoAnn shared her happiness later. She said,“I thought he was just showing me a video of him panning for gold at first. But I realized it was the ring-making process by the time I watched half of it. I broke down in tears immediately. That moment was incredibly special for me.”